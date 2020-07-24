Domestic airfare cap to remain in place till Nov 24: Aviation Ministry

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:45 IST
The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares have been extended till November 24, the Aviation Ministry said Friday. The ministry had on May 21 placed these limits till August 24. “As per the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the Central government...directs that the order shall remain in force till 2359 hrs on 24th November, 2020, or until further orders,” the Aviation Ministry said.

Domestic passenger services resumed on May 25 after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The aviation regulator DGCA had on May 21 issued seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits. The first such band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. The lower and the upper fare limits for the first band is Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively. The subsequent bands are for flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes. The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said.

