FHRAI joins hands with Eureka Forbes to provide temporary jobs to hospitality professionals

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday said it has collaborated with Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Eureka Forbes to work out a temporary arrangement of employment for hospitality professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday said it has collaborated with Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Eureka Forbes to work out a temporary arrangement of employment for hospitality professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. "Launched as 'Work For Our Staff' campaign, FHRAI will lend support to its members by way of providing temporary employment to hotel and restaurant staff who may have lost jobs lately," the apex hospitality industry body said in a statement.

The collaboration seeks to support around 4,500 hospitality professionals in more than a dozen cities. They will receive on-the-job training to re-skill and then be provided work related to service and repair of Aquaguard and other brands of Eureka Forbes appliances at customer homes, it added. "Our objective is to give them (hospitality professionals) an opportunity to earn and return back to work once this enforced and sustained lockdown is over," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

Eureka Forbes will benefit from a rather disciplined hospitality workforce that is used to dealing with guests and whose soft skills will help them visit customers at their residence and provide high-quality service, he added. Eureka Forbes MD and CEO Marzin R Shroff said, "Many of our trained service technicians have gone back to their home towns resulting in a shortage of manpower." Shroff added that this association will result in a win-win situation for the unemployed also who will benefit economically due to the collaboration. "It would also help Eureka Forbes to continue our fight against viruses and bacteria by training new personnel and honing their skills." The hospitality industry has been severely impacted by COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown, with hotels and restaurants continuing to report zero revenues since the lockdown came into effect back in March 2020, the statement said.

"With this campaign, we hope to provide our people, who unfortunately lost jobs during the pandemic, a means to survive," FHRAI Joint Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said.

