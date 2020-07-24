Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS Finance takes to Twitter to resolve grievances of common man, businesses

The minister's directive to the authorities concerned to quickly resolve the grievances drew accolades from Twitter users. One of the Twitter users shared his pending GST registration case at the minister's official handle which was redressed by giving direction to the concerned GST zone to look into the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:52 IST
MoS Finance takes to Twitter to resolve grievances of common man, businesses

At a time when social distancing has become the new normal, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday took to Twitter to address the grievances of businesses as well as common man. The minister's directive to the authorities concerned to quickly resolve the grievances drew accolades from Twitter users.

One of the Twitter users shared his pending GST registration case at the minister's official handle which was redressed by giving direction to the concerned GST zone to look into the matter. "Look into this and resolve. @cgstdelhizone," the minister wrote while forwarding the complaint to the authority.

Later, the authority replied to this user, "Please note that your GST registration application has been approved. Screenshot of approval attached." Many other grievances poured in related to bank loans, custom clearance, GST filing, among others, and many of these issues were attended promptly. The initiative has resulted in swift resolution of matters, with departments concerned responding within a few hours.

Another instance was pertaining to a street vendor who posted a problem relating to difficulty in getting a bank loan, and it was also promptly taken up by the minister. After taking charge as Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Thakur had said that his doors are always open for all, including industry and individuals.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Police top brass apologies after constable beats up differently-abled

A day after a policeman on duty allegedly beat up a differently-abled teenager, who was accompanied by his father, for violating curfew in Guwahati, top police officials on Friday apologized to the family and suspended the accused constable...

Minneapolis council shifts police media duties to city staff

The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to shift police media duties away from the Police Department to city communications staff, in what one of the proposals authors called a small move designed to improve trust following the death of G...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a d...

Telangana FCRI student receives scholarship, fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in US varsity

A student of the first batch of Forest College and Research Institute FCRI in Telangana has received scholarship and tuition fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh to pursue her studies at a university in the United States. Suharsha Baskarla, a final ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020