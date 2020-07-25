Left Menu
Merck Foundation marks World Embryologists Day through their 'More Than a Mother' campaign to build fertility care capacity in Africa and Asia

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks 'World Embryologists Day 2020' through providing long term hands-on embryology training to develop local Embryologists to improve access to quality and cost-effective fertility care in Africa and Asia, this is as part of Merck More than a Mother campaign.

ANI | Kigali | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:30 IST
Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother with Merck Foundation Alumni at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India. Image Credit: ANI

Kigali [Rwanda]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks 'World Embryologists Day 2020' through providing long term hands-on embryology training to develop local Embryologists to improve access to quality and cost-effective fertility care in Africa and Asia, this is as part of Merck More than a Mother campaign. "I strongly believe in the critical role of Embryologists to empower infertile women through improving their access to information, change of mindset and quality & equitable fertility care. I am very proud that as part of 'Merck More Than A Mother' campaign in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Academia and Fertility Societies, we were able to provide hands-on long term embryology training to develop more than 82 local Embryologists from 27 countries, many of them were trained to be the first local embryologists in many countries where they never had local embryologists or fertility specialists before such as; The Gambia, Burundi, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Liberia. Together with you, Merck Foundation Alumni and our partners, we are making history and reshaping the landscape of fertility care," emphasized Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of Merck More than a Mother and One of 100 Most Influential Africans (2019).

African First Ladies of 18 Countries are working closely with Merck Foundation as Ambassadors of Merck more than a Mother including Zimbabwe, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Niger, Namibia, Mozambique, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, The Gambia, DR Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Chad, CAR, Botswana and Burundi (former First Lady) and Malawi (Former First Lady). "The African First Ladies have partnered with Merck Foundation to lead and execute many initiatives in their respective countries as Merck More Than a Mother Ambassadors to empower infertile women and break the stigma around infertility. This speaks volumes about the work we are doing" added Dr Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has trained more than 82 Embryologists in addition to over 100 Fertility Specialists from 35 countries which are: Bangladesh, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, CAR, Cote D'IVOIRE, DRC, Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Malaysia, Liberia, Mali, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Niger, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, The Gambia, Togo, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia & Zimbabwe. Merck hands-on Embryology and Fertility specialists Training program is an ongoing initiative and Merck Foundation will continue to train more doctors and embryologist in more African, Asian and developing countries.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

