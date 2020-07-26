Left Menu
Centre to convert ravines of Chambal region into arable land with World Bank support: Tomar

The Chambal Expressway will be built and will pass through this area, by which the overall development of the region would be possible. "It was decided that the substantive project would be prepared in collaboration and support from the World Bank to accomplish this work...it has been decided to prepare a preliminary project report within a month," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:47 IST
The Centre, in collaboration with the World Bank, has decided to convert large area of ravines in Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into arable land, and a preliminary report for the same will be prepared in a month, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Sunday. After preparation of the initial report, subsequent meetings will be held with the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for further course of action, he said.

A decision in this regard was taken in a virtual meeting with World Bank representative Adarsh Kumar, who said the bank is keen to work in Madhya Pradesh, an official statement said. "More than 3 lakh hectares of rugged land is not cultivable and if this area is improved, then this will help in the integrated development of the Bihad area in Gwalior–Chambal region," the statement quoted Tomar as saying in the virtual meeting.

He further said the project will not only help in improving agricultural development and environment but will also create employment opportunities and lead to substantive development of the region. Tomar said there is a lot of scope for development of the Beehad area in Gwalior–Chambal region. The Chambal Expressway will be built and will pass through this area, by which the overall development of the region would be possible.

"It was decided that the substantive project would be prepared in collaboration and support from the World Bank to accomplish this work...it has been decided to prepare a preliminary project report within a month," the statement said. Vivek Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, said all aspects related to technology, infrastructure, capital cost, investment, among others will be taken into consideration before initiating the work on the proposed project with minimum budget allocation.

Participating in the meeting, Agriculture Production Commissioner K K Singh said the old project has been revived and will be undertaken under the guidance of the Union Agriculture Minister. Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor S K Rao said the work can be done keeping in mind the overall agricultural development of the region, the statement added.

