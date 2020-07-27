Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twenty years on, Japan government's digital ambitions still stuck in piles of paper

Currently, each ministry has developed its own LAN network with various vendors, making it difficult to hold teleconference with each other because of differences in their on-line security policy, a Cabinet Office official in charge of IT strategy, who declined to be named, told Reuters. In Japan, less than 12% of administrative work is transacted online, according to Japan Research Institute.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 04:31 IST
Twenty years on, Japan government's digital ambitions still stuck in piles of paper

Two decades after Japan rolled out an ambitious plan to go digital, the COVID-19 crisis has exposed the government's deeply rooted technological shortcomings as ministries remain stuck in a paper-driven culture that experts say is hurting productivity.

While Tokyo has made "digital transformation" its main policy plank this year, the switch may not prove so easy as bureaucrats from different ministries still aren't able to hold teleconferences together and little of their administrative work can be done online. Analysts say the lack of government digitalisation could reduce the incentive for the private sector to go digital in a blow to Japan's efforts to boost productivity.

"Lack of digital investment by the government has hampered productivity and efficiency at the private sector," said Takuya Hoshino, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. In its mid-year policy strategy, the government vowed to accelerate digitalisation of its outdated administration, which has delayed delivery of cash payouts to help citizens weather the pandemic.

Much of the problem stems from Japan's preference for paper documents and seal for approval at government offices. "Paper documents and seal are still prevalent. Politicians whom I deal with also prefer face-to-face meetings," a government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Adding to its digital woes is Japan's vertically structured bureaucracy: each ministry as well as local governments, for instance, have developed their own computer systems that aren't compatible with each other. Currently, each ministry has developed its own LAN network with various vendors, making it difficult to hold teleconference with each other because of differences in their on-line security policy, a Cabinet Office official in charge of IT strategy, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

In Japan, less than 12% of administrative work is transacted online, according to Japan Research Institute. Overall, it could cost the government 323 million working hours per year if it doesn't go digital, translating into personnel costs of nearly $8 billion, a government regulatory reform panel estimated in a report released in July last year.

The digital drawbacks give the lie to Japan's image as one of the world's leading high-tech nations - in fact, the world's third-biggest economy ranked 23rd among 63 countries, lagging behind some Asian nations like Singapore, South Korea and China in a survey by Swiss think tank IMD on digital competitiveness. The last OECD Digital Economy Outlook put Japan at the lowest rank among 31 countries in on-line procedures, with just 5.4% of citizens utilising digital applications at public offices, way below Denmark, Estonia and Iceland at around 70%.

Seiji Kihara, a former Ministry of Finance official who now serves as ruling party's deputy policy chief, said young bureaucrats were running around with a pile of documents seeking bosses' seal for approval when he was there twenty years ago. "They are doing pretty much the same now."

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sarri says he had to tiptoe his way into Juventus

Winning Serie A appears to have become a formality for Juventus in the last decade, however, coach Maurizio Sarri said it was anything but straightforward after they clinched their ninth successive title on Sunday. Sarri, in his first year ...

Blue Jays closer Giles scheduled for MRI

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right pitching elbow, manager Charlie Montoyo said. Giles left the ninth inning of Sundays game against the Tampa Bay Rays because of elbow soreness. The Rays rallied ...

Baseball-Trump says he won't throw out first pitch after all

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he wont be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in New York next month, just days after saying he would do so when the Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15. Because of my strong focus o...

Mavericks' Porzingis sits out scrimmage after missing test

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis sat out Sundays scrimmage against the Indiana Pacers because he was serving a one-day quarantine after missing a COVID-19 test on Saturday. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis forgot to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020