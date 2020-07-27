Left Menu
Development News Edition

Māori eCommerce programme hands out $500,000 in scholarships to students

A total of 65 scholarships worth $7500 each have been awarded for the 12-week Ka Hao I te Ao Bootcamp in e-commerce and digital marketing, run by social enterprise Te Whare Hukahuka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-07-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 08:35 IST
Māori eCommerce programme hands out $500,000 in scholarships to students
Te Whare Hukahuka CEO Travis O’Keefe said well over half the available scholarships had been awarded to applicants in smaller towns and rural New Zealand. Image Credit: Pacific Air Forces

A Māori eCommerce programme working with global online sales giant Shopify has handed out nearly $500,000 in scholarships to Māori students, with more than half going to small-town New Zealand.

A total of 65 scholarships worth $7500 each have been awarded for the 12-week Ka Hao I te Ao Bootcamp in e-commerce and digital marketing, run by social enterprise Te Whare Hukahuka.

Te Whare Hukahuka CEO Travis O'Keefe said well over half the available scholarships had been awarded to applicants in smaller towns and rural New Zealand.

"We put more than $250,000 in scholarships where we know it will have the greatest impact – at home, in our smaller, harder-to-reach communities," O'Keefe said.

He said scholarship candidates had been put through a challenging application process. It included five video and social media tasks designed to test candidates' commitment to succeeding in e-commerce.

"We had more than 250 applicants," O'Keefe said. "We took our time over selecting 65 scholarship recipients from Southland to the Far North and Australia who are a good fit for this intensive online boot camp."

Te Whare Hukahuka developed the programme as part of its mission to improve the lives of 10 million indigenous people. It has partnered with Shopify and Te Puni Kōkiri to offer $487,500 in scholarships for the online learning programme. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise also contributed toward scholarships for iwi and Māori businesses.

Scholarship winners range in age from 18 to 61. The programme requires participants to form and collaborate in virtual teams around the country and in Australia, where five scholarships have been awarded.

Recipients range from small business owners with bricks-and-mortar shops who want to develop an online presence, to budding entrepreneurs with a great eCommerce idea but no knowledge of the industry.

"Most of the scholarship recipients are owner-operators or small businesses, and we have a large number of creatives, including artists, poets, fashion designers, content creators and photographers, as well as strong representation from iwi organisations and Māori development professionals," O'Keefe said.

"By the end of the 12 weeks, they will all have learnt the skills to have opened a Shopify store and be making money from it.

"Our aim is to enable anyone anywhere to become a digital entrepreneur and build economic prosperity for their families and communities."

The programme starts on August 17 and will include a series of masterclasses from eCommerce experts around the world.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

NYCFC upsets Toronto FC 3-1, advances to MLS quarterfinals

Jess Medina scored in the fifth minute, Valentn Castellanos doubled the lead early in the second half and Maxi Moralez provided the clinching goal late as New York City FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Ba...

Masks, on-set doctors and temperature checks: Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' gears up for UK shoot

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be heading to the United Kingdom to start the shooting for his film Bellbottom and the actor says the makers have chalked out a plan to ensure the safety of the entire crew amid the coronavirus pandemic. The...

Immobile scores hat trick, nears single-season record

A hat trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuains single-season record for Serie A with two matches remaining. Immobile netted two penalties and also scored a magnificent strike in Lazios 5-1 win at Hellas Ve...

Ronaldo dedicates Serie A title to Juventus fans

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday dedicated the Serie A title to Juventus fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Done Champions of Italy. Delighted for the second consecutive championship a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020