Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's crude steel production at 6.8 MT in June: Steel Ministry

At, 6.8 MT, the production was 17.7 per cent higher over May, 2020, but on a year-on-year basis it was lower by 27.2 per cent over June 2019, the ministry said in an update. It noted that economic activities, after hitting the nadir in April 2020 due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, have started showing signs of improvement from May 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 11:12 IST
India's crude steel production at 6.8 MT in June: Steel Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The steel sector in India has started showing signs of improvement and in the month of June the country's crude steel production stood at 6.8 million tonne (MT), according to the Ministry of Steel. At, 6.8 MT, the production was 17.7 per cent higher over May, 2020, but on a year-on-year basis it was lower by 27.2 per cent over June 2019, the ministry said in an update.

It noted that economic activities, after hitting the nadir in April 2020 due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, have started showing signs of improvement from May 2020. "This was reflected in the performance of eight core industries (with a weight of 40.27 per cent in IIP) which as against a decline of 37 per cent in April 2020 registered a decline of 23.4 per cent in the month of May 2020. Similarly the Index of steel production which fell sharply by 83.9 per cent in April 2020 registered a decline of 48.4 per cent in May 2020," the ministry said.

On the output of steel, it said the production has shown a consistent improvement after witnessing a decline in April this fiscal. The ministry further said the production of finished steel in June 2020 at 5.9 MT, was up 15.6 per cent compared to 5.1 MT in May 2020. However, on year-on-year basis, the output of finished steel in June 2020 was lower by 33.3 per cent.

On month-on-month basis, in June 2020, the retail prices of HRC (hot rolled coil), CRC (cold rolled coil) and rebar increased by 1.43 per cent, 1.69 per cent and 2.17 per cent respectively, due to uptick in various activities because of phased relaxation in lockdown along with an increase in exports during the month. "BSE Sensex and BSE Metal Indices registered an increase of 6.1 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively, in the month of June, 2020 indicating recovery after lockdown," it said.

The government has set a target of scaling up India's crude steel making capacity to 300 million tonne by 2030. The ministry also said while ensuring increase in production of steel and its consumption, it is also necessary to identify and address the challenges the users face in terms of adopting domestic steel products.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to prepare e-books cataloguing relief efforts by cadre, party amid COVID-19

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing e-books cataloguing the efforts of its cadre and organisation who contributed towards the fight against COVID-19, by providing relief to the needy, as desired by Prime Minister Narendra...

FOREX-Dollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance

The dollar crumbled on Monday as cracks in the U.S. economic recovery drove investors away from the worlds reserve currency as they increased bets the Federal Reserve could flag another accommodative shift in its outlook this week.The green...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.Today at around 1030 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with m...

Hundreds rally in Manila ahead of Duterte's annual speech

Hundreds of protesters in the Philippine capital marched and staged motorcades on Monday against a new anti-terror law and other issues despite police threats of arrests ahead of President Rodrigo Dutertes annual state of the nation speech....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020