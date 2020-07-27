Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO updates KYC data for 73.58 lakh subscribers during April-June 2020

KYC is a one-time process which helps in identity verification of subscribers through linking of Universal Account Number (UAN) with KYC details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:06 IST
EPFO updates KYC data for 73.58 lakh subscribers during April-June 2020
Further, to enable KYC seeding on such large scale, EPFO has also undertaken the massive exercise of rectifying the demographic details of the subscribers even during the lockdown phase. Image Credit: ANI

To extend the availability and reach of its online services, which have become crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, EPFO updated Know your Customer (KYC) data for its 73.58 lakh subscribers during the month of April to June 2020. This includes Aadhaar seeding for 52.12 lakh subscribers, mobile seeding (UAN activation) for 17.48 lakh subscribers and bank account seeding for 17.87 lakh subscribers. KYC is a one-time process which helps in identity verification of subscribers through linking of Universal Account Number (UAN) with KYC details.

Further, to enable KYC seeding on such large scale, EPFO has also undertaken the massive exercise of rectifying the demographic details of the subscribers even during the lockdown phase. This resulted in 9.73 lakh name corrections, 4.18 lakh date of birth corrections and 7.16 lakh Aadhaar number corrections during April-June 2020.

To ensure social distancing in the office during COVID-19 pandemic, EPFO adopted Work From Home strategy for time-bound updation of KYC accounts. Staff working from home was assigned the task of updating the KYC and rectifying the details, reducing the pendency to almost day to day basis.

In addition, major simplification in processes such as removing the dependency on employers for Aadhaar seeding and accepting Aadhaar as proof of date of birth for differences up to three years has expedited the entire process.

KYC updation enables a member to avail of online services through the member portal. He can file online for final withdrawal and advances including the recently introduced COVID-19 advances under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). It facilitates the hassle-free online transfer of PF account on switching jobs. Any KYC compliant member can avail all the online services either through the desktop or through Umang App.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa records 17 000 excess natural deaths: SAMRC report

A South African Medical Research Council SAMRC report has revealed that by the second week of July, the country had recorded 17 000 excess natural deaths.This is a 59 increase compared to previous years. The weekly death reports have reveal...

DRDO pays tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy paid tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the DRDO Bhawan on the former Presidents fifth death anniversary on Monday. The event was attended by a number of senior ...

BCCI yet to form a committee for physically challenged players: PCCAI secy

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India PCCAI is disappointed that BCCI is yet to integrate them in their system despite repeated appeals. When Sourav Ganguly was elected as the BCCI President, many had hoped ..... especially...

Action director Parvez Khan dies of heart attack

Action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in films like Sriram Raghavans Andhadhun and Badlapur, passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 55.&#160; Parvez, who worked in the industry since 1986, was rushed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020