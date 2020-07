Free Education in KIIT-DU for Children of COVID Deceased in Odisha

NCR, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused much panic across the globe, including India and Odisha. The number of new coronavirus infections is increasing by day in Odisha. Many have also lost their lives. KIIT has always reached out to the distressed people at the time of natural calamities in the state. It has become the pride of Odisha as it has always stood by the people of the state at the time of their need. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and devastated normal life and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. Now KIIT Deemed to be University has extended a helping hand to the families of the COVID deceased. Acting on a proposal by the Founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT-DU has decided to provide technical and professional education absolutely free of cost to the children of the COVID deceased.

Sons and daughters of the COVID deceased, who are interested, can apply to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and Diploma Engineering, as per their eligibility for admission. This facility will be available for two academic years, 2020-21 and 2021-22 only, informed KIIT authorities. Preference will be given to the children of COVID deceased from BPL, SC, ST and SCBC categories. The move will provide relief to the people of Odisha who have been made helpless by the pandemic. KIIT is the only university in India and abroad to extend such humanitarian gesture to the families of the COVID deceased.

Image: Achyuta Samanta (Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT); Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).