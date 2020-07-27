Left Menu
Development News Edition

FAITH revises upwards forecast on tourism value at risk at up to Rs 15 lakh cr

Its first guidance, which was calculated and shared with the government in March 2020, had put tourism's economic value at risk at Rs 5 lakh crore from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, FAITH said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:46 IST
FAITH revises upwards forecast on tourism value at risk at up to Rs 15 lakh cr
Representative image

Apex industry body Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) on Monday said it has further revised upwards its forecast on Indian tourism's economic value at risk at up to Rs 15 lakh crore. Its first guidance, which was calculated and shared with the government in March 2020, had put tourism's economic value at risk at Rs 5 lakh crore from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, FAITH said in a statement. This was revised further during the quarter as the situation deteriorated and the value at risk was put at Rs 10 lakh crore, it added.

"This has been revised again to touch a value at risk of up to Rs 15 lakh crore in terms of the economic output of tourism in India," it added. Given the way coronavirus cases are rising, tourism supply chains have broken down in India across all its key inbound, domestic and outbound markets and is not expected to recover for the next 5 months also, making the total impact to a minimum of nine months starting from March this year, the statement said.

This value covers the whole tourism value chain from airlines, travel agents, hotels, tour operators, tourism destinations restaurants, tourist transportation and tourist guides, it added. "The cumulative job losses for the full year, both in organised and unorganised category of tourism, could go as high as 4 crore," it added.

For the survival of the sector, a FAITH spokesperson said, "The tourism sector requires a customised sector-specific relief package, and it cannot be delayed any further." Among the measures it is asking for are multi-year moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on principal and interest payments by tourism, travel and hospitality businesses, and a 'Tourism Fund' which can be used by tourism enterprises in India for taking care of their employees, FAITH said. It also asked for immediate full-year waiver of all central and state statutory liabilities for the survival of the sector.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Pietersen lauds Frank Lampard as he delivers "one of the great seasons" for Chelsea

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Monday lauded Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as the club qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth at the Premier League 2019-20 season. Pietersen went on to say that this is one of ...

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate moves into late-stage trial

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had started a late-stage trial to test the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first such study under the Trump administrations program to speed development of measures against the novel corona...

MP govt to hold first virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday after CM tested COVID-19 positive

The Madhya Pradesh government will hold the first virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state minister Arvind Bhadoria tested positive for COVID-19. Chouhan is currently admitted in Chirayu Hospit...

Trump's national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus -source

U.S. President Donald Trumps national security adviser Robert OBrien has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.The White House has said staff is regularly tested for the virus, and OB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020