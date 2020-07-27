Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech titans drag Wall St lower as virus cases mount (July 24)

U.S. stocks are set to fall for the second day as investors feared that the COVID-19 health crisis that has spiraled in recent weeks and has infected over 4 million Americans, could hamper a recovery in economic activity. Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and fiscal stimulus package had helped the benchmark S&P 500 hit a five-month high earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:22 IST
US STOCKS-Tech titans drag Wall St lower as virus cases mount (July 24)
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Technology stocks dragged Wall Street's main indexes lower on Friday on the back of Sino-U.S. tensions and fears over rising U.S. COVID-19 cases, putting the S&P 500 on track to erase all of its gains for the week. High-flying companies Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp , which were pivotal in driving the stock market's recovery in recent months, fell 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

The S&P technology index dropped 0.8%. Intel Corp tumbled 15.3% after the company said it was six months behind schedule in developing next-generation, power-efficient chip technology and that it would consider farming out more work to outside semiconductor foundries.

Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc gained 13%, but the broader Philadelphia semiconductor index dropped 0.7%. U.S. stocks are set to fall for the second day as investors feared that the COVID-19 health crisis that has spiraled in recent weeks and has infected over 4 million Americans, could hamper a recovery in economic activity.

Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and fiscal stimulus package had helped the benchmark S&P 500 hit a five-month high earlier this week. "Our fundamental outlook for the U.S. economy is a long recovery. We do not see sustained growth in employment even under scenario where we have a vaccine, it's still going to take a long time for this virus to get under control," said Greg Hahn, chief investment officer at Winthrop Capital Management in Indiana.

Latest survey showed U.S. business activity increased to a six-month high in July, but companies reported a drop in new orders as a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases weighed on demand. Sentiment took a hit earlier in the day after Beijing ordered Washington to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, days after U.S. ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112.61 points, or 0.42%, at 26,539.72 and the S&P 500 was down 14.53 points, or 0.45%, at 3,221.13. The Nasdaq Composite was down 72.09 points, or 0.69%, at 10,389.33. Shares of U.S. drugmakers fell ahead of executive orders by President Donald Trump aimed at lowering drug prices.

The S&P healthcare index shed 1.1%. Of the 113 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 80.5% of them have beaten dramatically lowered profit estimates, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

American Express Co slipped 1.2% after it reported an 85% slump in quarterly profit as credit card spending collapsed. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 14 new lows.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC discussing rescheduling of WTC Test series with Member Nations: ICC GM

The World Test Championship schedule has been thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic and its much-awaited final next year will depend on the number of rescheduled bilateral series after the disruption, ICC GM Cricket Operations Geoff Allar...

Retail vegetable prices spike in Delhi on supply issues, say traders

Retail prices of green vegetables and tomato have soared in the city even as wholesale prices are more or less stable, according to traders. The supply of perishables like tomato and green vegetables from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other st...

Jadhav case: Pak govt presents ordinance in National Assembly

The Pakistan government on Monday presented an ordinance in the National Assembly in view of the International Court of Justices ruling in the case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, despite protests by the Opposition parties. ...

US warplanes come closer to Shanghai as tensions remain high after closure of consulates: Report

American warplanes have approached the Chinese mainland, with one reaching within 76.5km of Shanghai, one of the closest passes in recent years, a media report said on Monday amid deepening tensions between the two nations following the tit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020