HMVL Q1 net falls 73.51 pc to Rs 10.28 cr

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Monday reported a 73.51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10.28 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, due to lower income. The company had posted a profit of Rs 38.81 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 139.3 crore, down 41.73 per cent, as compared to Rs 239.1 crore in the year-ago period. The company publishes Hindi daily 'Hindustan' and magazines like Nandan and Kadambini.

Shares of HMVL settled 2.64 per cent lower at Rs 48 apiece on the BSE..