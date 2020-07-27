Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier

The ministry had made it clear that if any app in the banned list is found to be made available by the company through any means for use within India, directly or indirectly, it would be construed as a violation of the government orders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:45 IST
Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said. The banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live Lite, among others. A complete list of the banned applications has not been released yet. This takes the total number of mobile applications banned for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country to 106. The 47 apps that have been banned now are mostly clones and variants of the applications which were blocked earlier, the source privy to the development said. The government had last month banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, UC Browser, Baidu Map, Bigo Live and Vigo Video. The banned apps also included Helo, Likee, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein. Then on July 21, the government directed the 59 apps to ensure strict compliance to its orders and warned of serious action in case of any violation. In fact, the IT Ministry wrote to the said companies warning that continued availability and operation of the banned apps, directly or indirectly, would be an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable laws, and would attract penal provisions. The ministry had made it clear that if any app in the banned list is found to be made available by the company through any means for use within India, directly or indirectly, it would be construed as a violation of the government orders. Earlier on June 29, the IT Ministry's statement on ban of 59 mobile apps had cited numerous complaints received from various quarters, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India." "The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the ministry's statement of June 29 had said. The IT Ministry had invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and rules to block the 59 apps in view of information available that they were "engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

'Lesser number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Sundays in Delhi'

Lesser number of coronavirus tests are being conducted on Sundays in the national capital as compared to the rest of the days, data available from the Delhi governments health bulletin shows. The lesser number of tests coincide with fewer f...

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, improve slightly in Assam; 6 rain-related deaths elsewhere

The flood situation worsened in Bihar on Monday as waters entered new areas of the 11 affected districts, cumulatively impacting nearly 24.5 lakh people, but there was slight improvement in Assam though it reported one fresh casualty, even ...

Life saving drugs should be made available in district hospitals at the earliest: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said life saving injections should be made available in all district hospitals and hospitals affiliated to medical colleges at the earliest to ensure the survival of every COVID-19 patient who...

224 more test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,328 on Monday with 224 more people testing positive while the pandemic toll shot up to 66 with the death of three more patients, the state health department said. A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient died at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020