Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF OKs USD 4.3B emergency loan to South Africa

The country has the world's fifth largest virus caseload, and confirmed cases are approaching half a million. The fact that Africa's most developed country for the first time approached the IMF for a loan is the latest sign of pain. The IMF says South Africa is seeing a “sharp economic contraction,” though authorities responded swiftly to this latest crisis.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:27 IST
IMF OKs USD 4.3B emergency loan to South Africa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund has approved a USD 4.3 billion emergency loan to South Africa as it reels under the coronavirus pandemic. The country has the world's fifth largest virus caseload, and confirmed cases are approaching half a million.

The fact that Africa's most developed country for the first time approached the IMF for a loan is the latest sign of pain. Unemployment is above 30 per cent and rising, and major state-owned enterprises were already in poor shape. The IMF says South Africa is seeing a "sharp economic contraction," though authorities responded swiftly to this latest crisis. The government weeks ago announced a historic USD 26 billion economic relief package.

Other African nations are watching how the country of 57 million responds to the pandemic as cases begin to climb in many parts of the continent..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Plea against Insolvency code ordinance; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the Centres reply on a plea challenging the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC Ordinance which suspended proceedings against defaults arising on or after March 25 for six months in view of the COVID-19 pa...

SBI Card, IRCTC launch co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform

SBI Card and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC on Tuesday launched a co-branded card on RuPay platform for secure and fast transactions. The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential...

Sam Rockwell in talks to play Merle Haggard in Amazon Studios’ biopic on C&W singer

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell is in negotiations to play Merle Haggard in the biopic on the country musician and will lend his own voice to the veteran singers standards, recorded during the 1960sAmazon Studios has acquired a package for a film...

2 accused in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case test COVID-19 positive

Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, two accused in the Tuticorin lockup death case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Madurai Central Prison sources confirmed. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI officers probing the ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020