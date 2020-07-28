JLR names Thierry Bollore as new CEO

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:01 IST
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said Thierry Bollore has been appointed as the company's CEO with effect from September 10. Bollore succeeds Ralf Speth who will take up the previously announced position of non-executive Vice-Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover plc.

"An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement. Bollore has extensive expertise in the automotive business, most recently as CEO of Groupe Renault and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia.

Commenting on his appointment, Bollore said, "JLR is known around the world for its peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity. It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation." On contribution of Speth in leading JLR, Chandrasekaran said, "I want to thank Ralf for a decade of outstanding vision and leadership for JLR and welcome him to his new non-executive position in addition to his existing role on the board of Tata Sons." PTI MSS MR.

