Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat HC judge recuses self from ArcelorMittal Nippon plea

While the government is yet to decide on the matter, the firm has approached the court stating that Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd (EBTL) holds captive licence as a nominee or trustee, according to the petition filed under Article 226. Article 226 of the Constitution empowers the high courts to issue, to any person or authority, including the government (in appropriate cases), directions, orders or writs.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:44 IST
Gujarat HC judge recuses self from ArcelorMittal Nippon plea

Gujarat High Court judge G R Udhwani on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AMNSIL) against the Government of Gujarat and Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd, seeking transfer of Hazira port licence to its name. In an oral order, Justice Udhwani, in whose court the matter was listed for hearing, said "not before this court".

He did not cite any reason for recusing himself. "Not before this Court; for placing the matter with the appropriate court, the papers shall be posted with the Hon'ble the Chief Justice latest by July 29, 2020," Justice Udhwani said.

Within days of acquiring Essar Steel under an insolvency process, AMNSIL had made an application to the Gujarat Maritime Board requesting that the licence of Hazira port be transferred to them. While the government is yet to decide on the matter, the firm has approached the court stating that Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd (EBTL) holds captive licence as a nominee or trustee, according to the petition filed under Article 226.

Article 226 of the Constitution empowers the high courts to issue, to any person or authority, including the government (in appropriate cases), directions, orders or writs. Essar Steel owns a 10 million tonnes per annum steel plant at Hazira in Gujarat, which is serviced by a captive jetty constructed at port.

"The petitioner is seeking the reversion of the captive jetty licenses," AMNSIL said in its petition, claiming it was a captive user of the jetty and intended beneficiary under all licences and expansions. "EBTL is not an independent licensee...

but merely a 'nominee' and 'trustee', holding the two licences on behalf of and in trust for petitioner's exclusive use and benefit," AMNSIL said. Essar Steel has ceased to be same group company and therefore EBTL no longer stands eligible and does not possess any right as a licence holder of the captive jetty, the company said.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru to have Rs 5,000 crore Lifesciences Park

The much-awaited Bengaluru Lifesciences Park, will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to give impetus to bio-economy of the state by providing required infrastructure to industry players, the Karnataka government said on Tues...

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested...

Depp lawyer says Amber Heard lied during tabloid libel case

Johnny Depps libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard was wrapping up Tuesday, with the stars lawyer insisting Depp had never hit a woman and branding Heard a compulsive liar. The Pirates of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs.Senate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020