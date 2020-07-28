NSE extends withdrawal date of NOW platform

Leading stock exchange NSE on Tuesday extended the discontinuation date of its NOW platform to December 28, following requests from trading members. The platform was scheduled to discontinue from September 14.

"On account of requests from members to extend the deadline for NOW discontinuation and considering the prevailing situation caused by the spread of COVID-19, NSE has decided to revise the discontinuation date of NOW to December 28, 2020," the exchange said in a statement. Accordingly, members have been urged to take advantage of the extended timelines and migrate to alternate trading platforms available in the market by end of December 27.

It has requested members to adhere to the timelines since no further extension will be done. NOW is a Computer to Computer Link (CTCL) facility through which brokers were accessing the exchange's trading platform.

"Over a long and successful journey spanning 12 years, NOW empowered trading members to focus more on trading activities by minimising their overheads on non-trading related activities like maintaining infrastructure (hardware, network, application), system audits, etc," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said..