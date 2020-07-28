Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi streamlines settlement norms to make process faster

After the acceptance of settlement terms, Sebi said an applicant will have to remit the settlement amount within 30 days from the date of receipt of the notice of demand, which may be extended by the panel of whole time members for reasons to be recorded, by 60 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:39 IST
Sebi streamlines settlement norms to make process faster
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Markets regulator Sebi has streamlined settlement regulations to make procedures faster and more effective. In order to save time, Sebi said instead of issuing settlement notice under the regulations, a paragraph will be included in the show cause notice informing the noticee about the option to file a settlement application. Sebi has amended settlement regulations to implement the changes, the regulator said in a notification dated July 22. In addition, amendments have been made to the settlement regulations to include promoters along with the Principal Officer for the purpose of calculation of the base amount. Besides, base amount for alleged defaults relating to open offer violations, where the making of the open offer has become infructuous, has been rationalised and benchmark for certain base amount has been suitably amended. After the acceptance of settlement terms, Sebi said an applicant will have to remit the settlement amount within 30 days from the date of receipt of the notice of demand, which may be extended by the panel of whole time members for reasons to be recorded, by 60 days. For this, the applicant will have to file an application seeking extension of time within 30 days from the date of receipt of the demand notice. Earlier, the applicants were required to pay the amount within 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice of demand, which was extendable by 15 days. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) settlement regulations, which came into force with effect from January 1, 2019, provide for the settlement of proceedings initiated or to be initiated for the contravention of securities laws. The move comes after the board of Sebi last month approved amendments in this regard. The experience gained in handling the settlement matters during the past one year necessitated the need to amend certain provisions of the regulations in order to streamline the settlement procedures, the regulator had said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday

Afghanistans Islamist Taliban militants announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday, offering some respite from weeks of increasing violence. Disagreemen...

U.S. Republicans, Democrats square off on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal days before millions of Americans lose federal unemployment benefits. Senate ...

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

IAF chief to receive Rafales in Ambala on July 29

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala on Wednesday tomorrow to receive the batch of first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France. The Air Force Chief would be in Ambala tomorrow to receive the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020