Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top jeweller dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

He inherited three jewellery stores in the early 1990s from his father and today the brand has over 100 outlets across the country, another family member said. Senco Gold and Diamonds is at present the largest gold jeweller from eastern India with footprints across 14 states.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:23 IST
Top jeweller dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

Shaankar Sen, the chairman of Kolkata-based Senco Gold and Diamonds, died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday, sources at the medical facility said. He was 63.

Sen recently underwent knee replacement surgery, a family member said. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren.

Sen, who was instrumental in putting the Senco Gold and Diamonds brand on the national map, was remembered by industry veterans as a shining example of Bengali entrepreneurship. He inherited three jewellery stores in the early 1990s from his father and today the brand has over 100 outlets across the country, another family member said.

Senco Gold and Diamonds is at present the largest gold jeweller from eastern India with footprints across 14 states. "A dynamic personality, a visionary in his own space and complete peoples person relentlessly innovative ideas to forge ahead. The void left by his demise today is irreparable," the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said, condoling his death.

Sen chaired the National Expert Committee on Jewellery and Lifestyle at the ICC for the past three years and led many successful endeavors in the sector. He was also one of the founding members of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

"The entire industry, Senco family and friends deeply mourn this tragic loss and pray to the almighty to give strength to the family, GJC chairman N Anantha Padmanaban said..

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...

Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, Englands Stuart Broad finds hard work addictive and says there are a few overs left in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron. The 34-year-old Broad, who was dropped from the openin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020