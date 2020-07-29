Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:08 IST
Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (prof.mthuli_ncube)

The Finance Minister, on July 28 said that Zimbabwe's stock market has decided to resume trading next week after a state financial intelligence body concluded an investigation, but three stocks also listed on other exchanges, including Old Mutual, will remain suspended, according to a news report by Daily Maverick.

Mthuli Ncube Ncube has said investigations revealed that investors used the Old Mutual Ltd share price as a proxy exchange rate implied by its prices on foreign bourses such as the London Stock Exchange.

This had caused the slide in the value of the Zimbabwe dollar, Ncube said.

The government halted trading on the bourse last month, saying it was being used by speculators to undermine the currency.

Old Mutual said in a statement that it was in talks with Zimbabwean authorities so that the insurer's listing would not continue to create the concerns raised by the government.

The suspension of the stock exchange and some mobile phone-based payments was intended to arrest the currency slide at a time of severe economic crisis but has spooked some investors already skittish about Zimbabwe.

Ncube said an investigation by the Financial Intelligence Unit revealed a link between the movement in prices of three dual-listed stocks and the parallel market rate of the Zimbabwe dollar.

But there was no evidence that Old Mutual, Pretoria Portland Cement, and SeedCo International, were involved, Ncube said.

Morgan Nzwere, the group CEO of SeedCo, said the company had not committed any offense and would wait for regulators to conclude investigations. PPC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange would resume on Aug. 3 but the three stocks would remain suspended "while further consultations continue on the best way forward regarding their re-listing under suitable rules," Ncube said.

Stock market traders say the government is pushing to de-list the three firms and list them on a yet to be established dollar-denominated exchange in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party has recommended the de-listing of Old Mutual.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Tatis, Myers lift Padres past Giants

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers hit early home runs Tuesday night and the San Diego Padres held on to spoil the San Francisco Giants home opener with a 5-3 victory to start a three-game series. Zach Davies 1-0 limited the Giants to two ear...

Cricket- Jason Holder wants England to reciprocate with Windies tour

West Indies captain Jason Holder says he hopes England will reciprocate his teams visit during the COVID-19 pandemic and tour the Caribbean later this year. Englands board had projected losses of up to 491 million if no cricket could be pla...

Trump defends use of hydroxychloroquine, says it works in early stages of COVID-19 infection

US President Donald Trump has again defended the use of hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, saying many frontline medical workers agree with him that the malaria drug works in the early stages of COVID-19 infection, despite mounting...

Dantewada craftsman faces marketing hurdles

Anil Kumar taught himself how to make rakhis using chhind leaves while grazing cattle and when fellow villagers appreciated them, he began to teach the craft to women in his Jhodiyabadam village of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh. Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020