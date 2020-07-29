Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recovery delayed as international travel remains locked down: IATA

Global passenger traffic will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:51 IST
Recovery delayed as international travel remains locked down: IATA
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic.. Image Credit: ANI

Global passenger traffic will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said. However, the recovery in short-haul travel is still expected to happen faster than for long-haul travel. As a result, passenger numbers will recover faster than traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres.

"Recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels will also slide by a year from 2022 to 2023. For 2020, global passenger numbers (enplanements) are expected to decline by 55 per cent compared to 2019, worsened from the April forecast of 46 per cent," said IATA in an updated global passenger forecast. June passenger traffic foreshadowed the slower-than-expected recovery. Traffic fell 86.5 per cent compared to the year-ago period. That is only slightly improved from a 91 per cent contraction in May and was driven by rising demand in domestic markets, particularly China.

The June load factor set an all-time low for the month at 57.6 per cent. The more pessimistic recovery outlook is based on a number of recent trends: slow virus containment in the United States and developing economies, reduced corporate travel and weak consumer confidence.

International markets remain largely closed. Consumer confidence is depressed and not helped by the UK's weekend decision to impose a blanket quarantine on all travellers returning from Spain, said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. "And in many parts of the world, infections are still rising. All of this points to a longer recovery period and more pain for the industry and the global economy," said de Juniac.

June international traffic shrank by 96.8 per cent compared to June 2019, only slightly improved over a 98.3 per cent decline in May year-over-year. Capacity fell 93.2 per cent and load factor contracted 44.7 percentage points to 38.9 per cent.Asia Pacific airlines' June traffic plummeted 97.1 per cent compared to the year-ago period, little improved from the 98.1 per cent decline in May. Capacity fell 93.4 per cent and load factor shrank 45.8 percentage points to 35.6 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Lowly flies get super names as scientists find inspiration in Marvel

Australian scientists said on Wednesday they have given five fly species scientific names that pay tribute to the Marvel comic universe, including one named for wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool and another after superhero creator Stan Lee. ...

DRG jawan injured in accidental firing in C'garh

A District Reserve Guard DRG jawan was injured in an accidental discharge of fire from his weapon during an anti-Naxal operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night when...

Chinese banks urged to switch away from SWIFT as U.S. sanctions loom

China should prepare for potential U.S. sanctions by increasing use of its own financial messaging network for cross-border transactions in the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a report from the investment banking unit of Bank of...

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, once Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020