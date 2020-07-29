Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jet Airways loss widens to Rs 5,536 cr in 2018-19

Jet Airways, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, has reported widening of loss to Rs 5,535.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as surge in expenses took a toll. Pushed by higher fuel costs, the total expenses surged to Rs 28,141.61 crore in 2018-19. After stopping operations on April 18, the airline went into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in June 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:06 IST
Jet Airways loss widens to Rs 5,536 cr in 2018-19
Representative image

Jet Airways, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, has reported a widening of loss to Rs 5,535.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as a surge in expenses took a toll. The full-service carrier, which shuttered operations in April last year, had a loss of Rs 766.13 crore. These figures are for standalone comprehensive losses.

In 2018-19, the airline's total income declined to Rs 23,314.11 crore from Rs 23,958.37 crore in the year-ago fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Pushed by higher fuel costs, the total expenses surged to Rs 28,141.61 crore in 2018-19.

After stopping operations on April 18, the airline went into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in June 2019. The financial statements have been signed by Jet Airways Resolution Professional Ashish Chhawchharia.

In a statement, that is part of the regulatory filing, Chhawchharia said he was not in a position to provide the consolidated financial results, as the subsidiaries of the company are separate legal entities, also currently non-operational and that he was facing huge difficulty in obtaining relevant data from the said subsidiaries. The results for the year ended March 2019 were submitted to the stock exchanges past midnight on Tuesday.

All the directors, CEO, CFO and company secretary had resigned from their respective positions in the company prior to commencement of the CIRP. Shares of Jet Airways declined nearly five percent to Rs 29.10 apiece in early trade on the BSE.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Forest Dept will undertake plantation drive along sea beach in Digha

The West Bengal Forest department will undertake a plantation drive along the sea beach in the popular tourist resort of Digha in Purba Medinipur district in collaboration with the local development authority, a senior minister said. Cyclon...

Lowly flies get super names as scientists find inspiration in Marvel

Australian scientists said on Wednesday they have given five fly species scientific names that pay tribute to the Marvel comic universe, including one named for wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool and another after superhero creator Stan Lee. ...

DRG jawan injured in accidental firing in C'garh

A District Reserve Guard DRG jawan was injured in an accidental discharge of fire from his weapon during an anti-Naxal operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night when...

Chinese banks urged to switch away from SWIFT as U.S. sanctions loom

China should prepare for potential U.S. sanctions by increasing use of its own financial messaging network for cross-border transactions in the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a report from the investment banking unit of Bank of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020