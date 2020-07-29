CIGNEX Datamatics Honored With UiPath's Partner Excellence Awards 2020

CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions was honored by UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company with a coveted Partner Excellence Award for the Y2020 on July 28, under the category - India Regional Partner of the year - North.

This prestigious award was bestowed to partners based on their commitment, innovation, impact in the marketplace, ability to scale and capability & capacity building on UiPath hyperautomation platform. A total of 15 winners were selected across categories from UiPath's extensive partner ecosystem comprising over 200+ organizations across South Asia.

"We are extremely honored to receive this award from UiPath," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics. "Our aim has always been to improve customer experience by adopting new digital technologies and it's very rewarding to see our solutions bringing significant value to our customers and community members. This award is an acknowledgement to the amazing work our team has delivered that has benefited both UiPath and CIGNEX Datamatics' customers," he added. Manish Bharti, President, UiPath India and South Asia, said, "We are delighted to honour the winners for the UiPath Partner Excellence Awards. Over the last year, our partners have been instrumental in helping the customers start their RPA journey and ensure timely, high quality implementation. In recent times, they have stepped up and gone the extra mile in supporting government, public institutions, and enterprises in building new use cases to combat the current challenges.

My heartiest congratulations to CIGNEX Datamatics Technologies." Murli Mohan, Vice-President, India Business, UiPath said, "Our partners form the backbone of our ecosystem and support us in providing the best outcomes for our customers. These awards are our way of recognizing and celebrating the partners who have done innovative work this past year. We congratulate CIGNEX Datamatics Technologies for winning the India Regional Partner of the year - North award." UiPath has cultivated the world's largest RPA community exceeding 7,000 customers, including more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 and eight of the Fortune 10, as a result of UiPath's ease of use, scalability and open platform.

Having invested in RPA since 2016, CIGNEX Datamatics has built an RPA Center of Excellence (CoE) with certified RPA professionals (over 150+ UiPath certifications accomplished by 60+ RPA experts), who are helping customers achieve their automation goals with quality RPA solutions. More information on CIGNEX Datamatics' UiPath Expertise can be found here.