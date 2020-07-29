Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compromised employee accounts leading to most expensive data breaches: IBM Security

IBM Security on Wednesday announced the results of a global study examining the financial impact of data breaches, showing that these incidents cost companies 3.86 million dollars per breach on average and that compromised employee accounts were the most expensive root cause.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:17 IST
Compromised employee accounts leading to most expensive data breaches: IBM Security
The report is based on in-depth interviews with more than 3,200 security professionals.. Image Credit: ANI

IBM Security on Wednesday announced the results of a global study examining the financial impact of data breaches, showing that these incidents cost companies 3.86 million dollars per breach on average and that compromised employee accounts were the most expensive root cause. Based on an in-depth analysis of data breaches experienced by over 500 organisations worldwide, 80 per cent of these incidents resulted in the exposure of customers' personally identifiable information (PII). Out of all types of data exposed in these breaches, customer PII was also the costliest to businesses.

As companies are increasingly accessing sensitive data via new remote work and cloud-based business operations, the report sheds light on financial losses that organisations can suffer if this data is compromised. A separate IBM study found that over half of employees new to working from home due to the pandemic have not been provided with new guidelines on how to handle customer PII despite the changing risk models associated with this shift.

Sponsored by IBM Security and conducted by the Ponemon Institute, the 2020 Cost of a Data Breach Report is based on in-depth interviews with more than 3,200 security professional in organisations that suffered a data breach over the past year. "India is witnessing a change in the nature of cyber-crimes. It is now extremely organised and collaborative with rising incidents of phishing attacks and social engineering attacks," said Prashant Bhatkal, Security Software Leader at IBM India and South Asia.

"While companies are being aware of the importance of cybersecurity solutions, we witnessed a 9.4 per cent rise from last year in the total cost of a data breach. Further, those with fully deployed security automation were able to detect and contains a breach more than 27 per cent faster than those with none." As organisations look to expand their digital footprint, technologies like automation, artificial intelligence and cloud can help address skills gaps, support the security team to focus on larger issues, said Bhatkal. "These technologies can enable a faster breach response and be more cost-efficient in the long run."

The annual cost of a Data Breach Report is based on in-depth analysis of real-world data breaches taking place between August 2019 and April 2020, taking into account hundreds of cost factors including legal, regulatory and technical activities to loss of brand equity, customers and employee productivity. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

City civic body to conduct rapid antigen tests

Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC will conduct rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 suspects in all its boroughs from Thursday, an official of the civic bodys health department said. KMCs facilities are capable of conducting at least 10 swab sa...

Odisha's COVID-19 cases stand at 29,175

Odisha, in the last 24 hours, reported 1,068 more COVID-19 cases taking the states coronavirus cases to 29,175. As per the data released by the state health department, there are 10,919 active cases in the state and 18,061 patients have rec...

COVID-19: UK signs deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britains GSK and Frances Sanofi have ...

Prague reports highest 24-hour jump of 101 cases

The Czech capital has registered the highest day-to-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The health authority says 101 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.It says Prague has had over 24 infected per 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020