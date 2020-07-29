Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFC assets may de-grow 1-3 pc in FY21 as fresh disbursements drop sharply: Crisil

According to a Crisil report, in FY20, the asset under management (AUM) of shadow banking sector is estimated to have grown by 4-6 per cent, a Crisil report said. The rating agency said "assets under management of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are expected to de-grow 1-3 per cent in the current fiscal as fresh disbursements drop sharply".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:42 IST
NBFC assets may de-grow 1-3 pc in FY21 as fresh disbursements drop sharply: Crisil
Representative image

Assets under management of non-banking financial companies are likely to witness a decline in the current fiscal as fresh disbursements have witnessed a substantial drop, says a report. According to a Crisil report, in FY20, the asset under management (AUM) of shadow banking sector is estimated to have grown by 4-6 per cent, a Crisil report said.

The rating agency said "assets under management of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are expected to de-grow 1-3 per cent in the current fiscal as fresh disbursements drop sharply". Excluding the top five NBFCs, the de-growth is expected to be even sharper at 7-9 per cent, it added.

While, disbursements across segments are expected to fall 50-60 per cent, lower repayments during the loan moratorium period (March 1, 2020, to August 31), and capitalisation of interest accumulated will, however, help limit the de-growth of NBFCs AUM, it said. "Our analysis of the largest segments of the NBFC AUM pie shows that most segments could witness contraction in the current fiscal," the rating agency's senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said.

Real estate and structured credit focused NBFCs are likely to witness a de-growth of 10-12 per cent in their AUM in FY21. Home loan NBFCs may show a growth of 0-2 per cent. Gold loan NBFCs AUM is likely to grow at 14-16 per cent in the current fiscal, the report said.

"The silver lining, however, would be gold loans, which constitute around 5 per cent of the AUM. Growth here is seen to be relatively higher as more individuals and micro enterprises go for it to meet immediate funding needs," Sitaraman said. The agency said in the current environment, competition from banks, especially in the traditional asset classes such as home loans and vehicle finance, is expected to be substantially higher given that banks have surplus liquidity and their focus will be on these asset classes in the retail space.

But in real estate and structured finance, NBFCs have been catering to borrowers at the project stage, where banks do not have a major presence, it said. As for micro, small and medium enterprises, especially loan against property, and the unsecured segments, even banks are expected to be cautious.

"As a result, NBFCs could still find a footing in the second half of the current fiscal," the rating agency said. Despite intensifying competition from banks, NBFCs are expected to tighten their underwriting standards because of worries over asset quality deterioration, it added.

Access to incremental funding will be the bigger challenge, as reflected in corporate bond and commercial paper issuances of NBFCs over the past 20 months or so, the report stated. On long-term repo operations (LTRO) the report said "LTRO is a one-time facility so the pace of fund raising via traditional routes bears watching".

NBFCs with strong parentage or those that are part of large corporate groups (accounting for nearly 70 per cent of sectoral AUM) should continue to fare relatively better on the fund-raising and disbursement fronts, it added..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

New education policy 'unilateral' drive to destroy Indian education: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Wednesday opposed the new National Education Policy introduced by the government and termed it an unilateral drive to destroy Indian education. The party alleged that Parliament has been completely bypassed in the process of for...

RIL shares decline nearly 4 pc on profit-booking

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday ended nearly 4 per cent lower due to profit booking after an eight-day rally. The heavyweight stock after rising for the past eight trading days, declined 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 2,095...

CBI seeks 7-yr jail for ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley, others in defence graft case

The CBI Wednesday sought maximum punishment of 7-year jail term for former Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others, held guilty of corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal. Special CBI judge Virender Bhat,...

Gobert, Jazz meet Zion, Pelicans as NBA resumes

The Utah Jazz were squarely in the spotlight when the NBA season was suspended March 11. Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans were making a push to play on a bigger stage.Theyll share the marquee when the season resumes Thursday in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020