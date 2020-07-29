Left Menu
Namita Zutshi introduces NAMZ BAKE HOUSE, new creative cakes design studio to Delhi NCR

For all the cake lovers, here is some heartening news! Delhi NCR residents and tourists have a new reason to come satisfy their sweet cravings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:02 IST
Namita Zutshi introduces NAMZ BAKE HOUSE, new creative cakes design studio to Delhi NCR
Namz Bakehouse. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For all the cake lovers, here is some heartening news! Delhi NCR residents and tourists have a new reason to come satisfy their sweet cravings. Namita Zutshi has come up with her online cake shop (https://www.instagram.com/namzbakehouse/ phone: 9910058873) to enable her clients around the national capital region to send fresh cakes to their friends and family. Regardless of whether it is a birthday, celebration or even a wedding cake, she guarantees a convenient delivery of the freshest cakes at her clients' doorstep.

From Eggless to Gluten free cakes NAMZ BAKE HOUSE offers cakes in different flavors like strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, and these are also available in different weights! Namz also specialises in offering a personal touch to selected cakes with sweet notes to express love and care for near and dear ones. In addition, one can order the healthiest cakes which are gluten free and sugar free made with clarified butter (pure desi ghee). The Icing on the cake is that one can send in their personal pictures which will be a part of the cake presentation.

Some of Namz's signature menu items include: Red Velvet Cake, Ferrero Rocher Cake, Belgium Hazelnut Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Truffle Cake, Black Forest Cake, Pineapple Cake & Fruit Gateau. Undeterred and timely delivery

Namz ensures timely cake delivery in Delhi NCR of the freshest cakes in town. One can book a request through Instagram page and calling (Instagram handle: namzbakehouse Phone: 9910058873). The orders are taken a day prior to delivery which enables her to prepare the cake with much love and attention. Safety and Hygiene Measures

WELL SANITISED KITCHEN: Namz takes great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene ensuring that the kitchen space is cleaned, disinfected and maintained for best hygiene. Hand sanitizers are easily available for the staff ensuring they wash their hands thoroughly multiple times a day. Masks and gloves being worn by all staff. DAILY TEMPERATURE CHECKS: Temperature readings of all associates are taken.The Hygiene Audit evaluates the following: Equipment and packaging: Quality and upkeep of equipment and containers used to store and deliver food. Raw material handling: Procurement and storage of raw materials to eliminate physical hazards or contamination. Food processing: Safety practices followed through baking, handling and transportation of food.

"Oftentimes, I would confess ideas find me. Someone somewhere will ask me if I can make a certain cake or bakery product, and they already have an idea in mind which is the genesis. I then build on that & in my zone adapt it and give it my own flair. My close friends always share old family recipes with me and challenge me by saying "Here is the recipe; I know you'll make it better." I have recently started appropriating ingredients that I know work well together in other recipes, combining them, and hoping for the best," said Namita Zutshi, Owner of NAMZ BAKE HOUSE, on the formal announcement of her Cake house. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

