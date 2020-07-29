Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anmi urges to extend implementation of pledge/repledge process

"When a broker has partly provided fund to the stock with his own capital, the requirement that the broker deliver this stock to client DP and expect client to explicitly mark pledge for funded stocks is fraught with considerable risk that brokers can ill afford to take," Anmi said. Under the guideline, an explicit client consent is required for moving the earmarked trades to MTF (margin trading facility).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:03 IST
Anmi urges to extend implementation of pledge/repledge process

Flagging concerns relating to carrying out of pledge/repledge process from August 1, stock brokers association Anmi on Wednesday urged the government and markets regulator Sebi to extend the implementation of new rules by two months. The association also requested to "allow the existing system of crediting the funded stock to earmarked funded stock DP (depository participant) account".

In its letter to the Finance Ministry and Sebi, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi), which represents 900 stock brokers, said it has received numerous concerns from members with respect to pledge mechanism for funded stocks. The new pledge guidelines require that margin funded stock first be delivered to the client's DP account after which the client will pledge the same through explicit instruction through one-time password (OTP).

Stocks that are funded under the margin funding system are funded by brokers, under Sebi licence and permission. "When a broker has partly provided fund to the stock with his own capital, the requirement that the broker deliver this stock to client DP and expect client to explicitly mark pledge for funded stocks is fraught with considerable risk that brokers can ill afford to take," Anmi said.

Under the guideline, an explicit client consent is required for moving the earmarked trades to MTF (margin trading facility). "When the client has already given his consent for the trade, there should have to be no requirement once again for clients to explicitly mark the pledge through OTP. This is akin to asking confirmation from client two times for the same," it added.

Where a broker is processing thousands of MTF transactions for hundreds of clients daily, Anmi said it is absolutely impossible to expect every client to check his mobile phone and carry out the pledge request with the OTP in a time bound within 1 hour. MTF's trades have to be uploaded and allocated and accordingly the MTF funded stock and margin statement must be sent same day before markets opens, it said. "Now what happens if the client delays / refuses to mark the pledge for the funded stocks," it added.

Under the Sebi framework, there is daily reporting of client funded stocks to the exchange to protect the interest of clients. Besides, brokers also reports daily fund balance of the client on a weekly basis. With all this data regulators can ensure that one client's credit is not used for another client, the brokers association said. In view of the concerns of the broking industry, Anmi has requested "to consider granting extension of implementation of Sebi circular for next two months and allow the existing system of crediting the funded stock to earmarked funded stock DP account".

In February, Sebi came out with a pledge/repledged mechanism to prevent misuse of clients' securities that are available with trading and clearing members and depository participants. It banned the transfer of clients' securities to demat accounts of trading and clearing members.

From August 1, trading or clearing members will accept collateral from clients in the form of securities, only by way of 'margin pledge', created in the depository system..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury to make recommendation on TikTok to Trump this week-Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday that popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok was under a national security review and that his agency would make a recommendation to the president on the app this week.The Commi...

Noida: Man kills wife, dumps body in farmland; arrested

A 45-year-old man, who allegedly thrashed his wife to death and then dumped the body in a farmland two days ago, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The couple, who hailed from Purnea district in Bihar, lived here in a rented accom...

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 net profit declines 2.38 pc to Rs 111 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported 2.38 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs&#160;110.83&#160;crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs&#160;113.54&#160;crore in the c...

COVID-19 patient survives rare complication during childbirth

A 20-year-old COVID-19 patient survived a rare life-threatening complication while delivering her baby at state-run Sassoon General Hospital here, doctors said on Wednesday. After giving birth to a baby boy, the woman suffered from uterus i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020