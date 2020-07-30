Kevin Hart x The Emirates Team Up to Make 5 Lucky Contestants' Dreams Come True With Global #MarsShot Campaign

Winners to be Announced during Live Virtual Event Hosted by Kevin Hart - Event to take place virtually online on August 5th 2020 - Campaign inspired by recent launch of Emirates Mars Mission's Hope Probe - Unites people to achieve the impossible DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The five finalists of the UAE's trending #MarsShot campaign, inspired by the Emirates Mars Mission's (EMM's) recently launched Hope Probe, have been shortlisted. The top three winners will be announced on August 5th during a live streaming event hosted by superstar Kevin Hart who will be joined by celebrity guest judges including Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with a focus on youth STEAM programs, will.i.am; Award-winning storyteller, podcaster, author and former monk Jay Shetty and Humanitarian and Co-Founder of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, with more names to be announced shortly. Her Excellency Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth for the United Arab Emirates, is also part of the celebrity judging panel. From the total number of applicants, ranging from artists and storytellers to humanitarians and environmentalists, the top five finalists catapulted to the live event after an online public vote are: Dolly Aswani, 24, from India, Ward Taim Hassa, 14, from Syria, Reina Özbay, 11, from The USA, Astrid Corina, 26, from Romania and Williamson Sintyl, 27 from Haiti. The inspiring dreams of the finalists range from building a walk-in center for reading and writing in India, to inspiring the world through music to champion the plight of human trafficking.

During the virtual finale each finalist will be interviewed by the celebrity judging panel who will then select the three winners who will see their Mars Shots become a reality, making the impossible possible. The global digital campaign, inspired by the UAE's own Mars Shot – the Emirates Mars Mission's Hope Probe that launched in to space on July 20 on an exploratory mission of the Red Planet, is a partnership between the UAE and Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart. It is an ode to the spirit of fearlessness and success that defines the UAE. Its goal is to make people's wildest dreams come true, encouraging people to imagine the impossible and set goals and motivations that show there are limitless opportunities.

Dreamers from across the world were asked to share their dream in a one-minute video posted to their Instagram accounts tagging #MarsShot. Partnering with Kevin Hart The American stand-up comedian, actor, producer and #1 New York Times bestselling author Kevin Hart has become a widely admired motivational speaker whose inspiring success story continues to present a live embodiment of the power of resilience, positivity and devotion.

Parallel to The Emirates, Hart's unlimited ambitions and determination propelled him to overcome challenges and achieve overwhelming success. He reflects the country's commitment to empowering, lifting and inspiring people from all the world to stay true to their dreams. Her Excellency Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, said: "The response to this competition has been overwhelming and we look forward to announcing the winners of the #MarsShot campaign. Though we are going through a time of unprecedented global change, it is also a time of hope and limitless opportunities, and a time to inspire our youth. The #MarsShot is a representation and a message to youth all over the world to dream the impossible, and then achieve it." Kevin Hart said: "Watching thousands of people dream big, especially during this time, shows the resilience to overcome. I am moved by all the entries and hope this has inspired people to always push forward. I am committed to empowering individuals to change their realities for the better and I could not have wished for a better partner to start this movement than The Emirates." will.i.am said: "Truly innovative ideas often come from the unlikely candidate. I am honored to be on the Mars Shot judging committee that recognizes and gives new opportunities to outstanding young people who will accomplish great breakthroughs in space using STEAM skills." Jay Shetty said: "It is so important to encourage each other to dream, especially at a time of so much global change. Dreams can help drive us into the future. Embrace your dreams, not your pain, as pain seeks to pull you back into the past. The response is inspiring to me because it shows me that humanity has the strength to dream even in difficult times." The Mars Shot campaign is part of the UAE's wider mission to make global contributions that help build a better future for humanity. The UAE is committed to making these dreams a reality.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.marsshot.ae and @marsshotuae