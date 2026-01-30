Syria aims to permanently shut camps holding thousands linked to Islamic State

Syria's government aims ‌to permanently close displacement camps holding ⁠thousands of civilians, including foreigners, linked to the Islamic ​State group, a government ‍official told Reuters on Friday.

Two camps holding more ⁠than ‌20,000 ⁠men, women and children linked ‍to the groups are ​still open in northeast ⁠Syria. One fell to Syrian ⁠government control in recent weeks, and ⁠the other is still held ⁠by ‌Kurdish forces.

