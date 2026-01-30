Syria aims to permanently shut camps holding thousands linked to Islamic State
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:30 IST
Syria's government aims to permanently close displacement camps holding thousands of civilians, including foreigners, linked to the Islamic State group, a government official told Reuters on Friday.
Two camps holding more than 20,000 men, women and children linked to the groups are still open in northeast Syria. One fell to Syrian government control in recent weeks, and the other is still held by Kurdish forces.
