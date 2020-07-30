FCA introduces Night Eagle global edition in India

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Thursday introduced the global limited edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle in India, with BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines, at a starting price of Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The car maker, in a release, said the online booking for its latest offering are already open.

"The 'Night Eagle' is not just an ordinary version of the Compass. It is a Global Limited Edition that is being introduced in India as it is in other countries across the world. We will be producing only 250 units of the Night Eagle to maintain ownership exclusivity for our customers," FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said. The Night Eagle is being offered in a classy 'Black' theme and is based on the newly-introduced variant Longitude Plus, which will continue as a regular variant in the Compass range after the Night Eagle completes its market cycle, FCA India said in the release.

The first locally-produced Jeep Compass SUV was launched in India in July 2017. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle comes with features such as Cruise Control (AT variants only), 7-inch UConnect infotainment system, four air bags, Anti-lock braking system, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Electric Parking Brake among others.

The Night Eagle is available with an all-BS-VI powertrain and transmission selection from the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with the 7-speed automatic in 4x2 configuration, the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with 6-speed manual transmission in 4x2 and also the 9-speed automatic with the ingenious four-mode Jeep SelecTerrain 4x4 AWD configuration, said the release. "Jeep Compass has created the foundation for us to shape our localisation plans for the future... Having invested USD 280 million in our JV facility in Ranjangaon (Maharashtra), we have developed a world class manufacturing facility that produces and supplies a 'Made in India' Jeep Compass to RHD (right hand drive) markets around the world," Datta said on completion of three years of Jeep Compass in India.

The Jeep Compass range in India starts at Rs 16.49 lakh with the Sport Plus 4x2 and tops out at INR 24.99 lakh with the fully loaded Limited Plus 4x4 turbo-diesel..