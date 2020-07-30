Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCA introduces Night Eagle global edition in India

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Thursday introduced the global limited edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle in India, with BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines, at a starting price of Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:06 IST
FCA introduces Night Eagle global edition in India

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Thursday introduced the global limited edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle in India, with BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines, at a starting price of Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The car maker, in a release, said the online booking for its latest offering are already open.

"The 'Night Eagle' is not just an ordinary version of the Compass. It is a Global Limited Edition that is being introduced in India as it is in other countries across the world. We will be producing only 250 units of the Night Eagle to maintain ownership exclusivity for our customers," FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said. The Night Eagle is being offered in a classy 'Black' theme and is based on the newly-introduced variant Longitude Plus, which will continue as a regular variant in the Compass range after the Night Eagle completes its market cycle, FCA India said in the release.

The first locally-produced Jeep Compass SUV was launched in India in July 2017. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle comes with features such as Cruise Control (AT variants only), 7-inch UConnect infotainment system, four air bags, Anti-lock braking system, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Electric Parking Brake among others.

The Night Eagle is available with an all-BS-VI powertrain and transmission selection from the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with the 7-speed automatic in 4x2 configuration, the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with 6-speed manual transmission in 4x2 and also the 9-speed automatic with the ingenious four-mode Jeep SelecTerrain 4x4 AWD configuration, said the release. "Jeep Compass has created the foundation for us to shape our localisation plans for the future... Having invested USD 280 million in our JV facility in Ranjangaon (Maharashtra), we have developed a world class manufacturing facility that produces and supplies a 'Made in India' Jeep Compass to RHD (right hand drive) markets around the world," Datta said on completion of three years of Jeep Compass in India.

The Jeep Compass range in India starts at Rs 16.49 lakh with the Sport Plus 4x2 and tops out at INR 24.99 lakh with the fully loaded Limited Plus 4x4 turbo-diesel..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

HC allows student to withdraw plea against UGC exam guidelines as case pending in SC

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed a student to withdraw the plea challenging UGC guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final year exams by September-end as the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. Justice Jayant N...

Gaps in federal oversight add to virus woes at vets homes

Big gaps in federal oversight of long-term care facilities for aging veterans may have contributed to rampant coronavirus infections and more than 200 deaths at state-run homes, according to a congressional watchdog agency. The Government A...

Nationals aim for another win over 'host' Blue Jays

The Washington Nationals will be going for the split of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday as they act as the visiting team in their home park for the second game in a row. The Nationals won 4-0 in 10 innings Wednes...

Govt imposes safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021

The government has imposed safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021 to protect domestic manufacturers and discourage cheap imports from countries like China. The move followed recommendation by the commerce ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020