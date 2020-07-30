Left Menu
Development News Edition

German economy plunged 10 per cent during 2nd quarter amid pandemic

Output shrank by 10.1% percent during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the country's official statistics agency said Thursday Tough pandemic restrictions shut down everything from taverns to auto dealerships. The country has cautiously reopened and the economy has started bouncing back but economists say it is far from the pre-virus level.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:11 IST
German economy plunged 10 per cent during 2nd quarter amid pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Germany's economy took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns. Output shrank by 10.1% percent during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the country's official statistics agency said Thursday

Tough pandemic restrictions shut down everything from taverns to auto dealerships. The country has cautiously reopened and the economy has started bouncing back but economists say it is far from the pre-virus level.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Red Cross Society to buy 1.80 lakh face masks from KVIC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has received a purchase order from the Indian Red Cross Society to supply 1.80 lakh face masks. According to KVIC, the masks for Indian Red Cross Society IRCS will be made of 100 per cent double-t...

TN govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till Aug 31 with relaxations

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till August 31, but with more relaxations, including scaling up workforce in private establishments and allowing dine-in services in ...

Anushka, Virat come out in support of people affected by floods in Assam, Bihar

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that they have pledged their support to the people of flood ravaged Assam and Bihar. In a statement, Anushka and Virat said they are supporting three organis...

Wall collapses during heavy rains in Karnal, girl killed

A six-year-old girl was killed, while three of her family members were injured when the walls of their house collapsed in Karnal districts Keharwali village during heavy rains, a police official said. The girl was sleeping with her parents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020