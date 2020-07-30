Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. super-rich found failing in pledge to donate most of wealth

More than three quarters of a group of U.S. billionaires who signed up to the Giving Pledge to donate most of their money saw a significant rise in wealth over the last decade, according to a report from the Institute for Policy Studies. Many are also placing donations into private foundations or donor-advised funds that offer the mega-rich significant tax advantages, it said, and which may sit on cash for long periods instead of ensuring it reaches urgent needs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:06 IST
U.S. super-rich found failing in pledge to donate most of wealth
Representative Image Image Credit: pixbay

Super-rich individuals who pledged to give away most of their money to good causes are instead sitting on rising wealth, with many also "warehousing" donations in dedicated family foundations or funds, a new study has found. More than three quarters of a group of U.S. billionaires who signed up to the Giving Pledge to donate most of their money saw a significant rise in wealth over the last decade, according to a report from the Institute for Policy Studies.

Many are also placing donations into private foundations or donor-advised funds that offer the mega-rich significant tax advantages, it said, and which may sit on cash for long periods instead of ensuring it reaches urgent needs. Its co-author urged the wealthy to follow the example of MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc's billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, by donating directly to charities.

"The Giving Pledgers set out in 2010 to give away half their wealth and instead their assets have doubled," said Chuck Collins, co-author of the "Gilded Giving" report. "By giving $1.7 billion directly to 116 charities, MacKenzie Scott (Bezos) has modelled what Giving Pledge billionaires should be doing with their wealth.

"They should give it directly to working non-profit charities and not to their own perpetual family foundations or donor-advised funds." The Giving Pledge campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

It was set up in 2010 by U.S. business tycoon Warren Buffett together with by Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda to encourage the world's super-rich to give away most of their wealth to philanthropic causes. Eleven of the 62 U.S. billionaires analysed in the report have less money than in 2010, either because of aggressive charitable giving or market changes, while the remaining 51 saw "significant increases" in their net worth.

This is partly because many are making money so fast that it has "outstripped" their capacity to give it away, the IPS said. The report also highlighted concerns that private foundations and donor-advised funds that may end up "warehousing" money, with management and overhead expenses cutting into the amount available.

It called for the U.S. Congress to take action with measures including cutting the tax advantages for such organisations and forcing them to pay out more to good causes. Philanthropic foundations aimed to ensure donations were used effectively, said Jacob Harold, Executive Vice President of philanthropy data and research non-profit Candid.

"There are spaces where large institutions are able to create more impact because of economies of scale, and there are times where small grassroots organisations are able to create more impact because of their closeness to a community," he said. The top one per cent of earners may hold 24 per cent of global wealth by 2050, according to a recent United Nations report, as global wealth inequality steadily grows.

Most people want billionaires to help more in the eradication of poverty, found an international survey carried out by anti-poverty group Global Citizen and Dutch research agency Glocalities earlier this year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Cameron's ICC vision: T20 leagues running concurrently like football, less international cricket

Former West Indies cricket boss Dave Cameron, who is harbouring ambitions of being the next ICC chairman, envisions a cricket universe where there is more emphasis on private T20 leagues running concurrently and lesser focus on internationa...

German economy plunged 10% during 2nd quarter amid pandemic

Germanys economy, Europes largest, took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns, shrinking by 10.1 per cent per cent during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the official statistics agency said Thursday. It was the bigges...

Dabur Q1 net falls 6 pc to Rs 341 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur&#160;India Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.18 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 341.30 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due lower revenue from operations. It had posted a net profit of R...

MoU ready for smog tower installation project in Delhi, Centre informs SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Thursday that an MoU has been prepared for the installation of smog tower at Anand Vihar in east Delhi and it will be signed by the stakeholders. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020