RCF crosses milestone of Rs. 200 Cr in sales of industrial products in FY 2020-21

RCF has remained a strong driving force for furthering agricultural and industrial growth of the nation during these challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:40 IST
Company has immensely contributed towards ensuring "Food Security" and endeavoured to provide an uninterrupted supply of fertilizers to farmers. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Despite the COVID-19 challenging situation Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (RCF) a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has been successful in keeping its operations running and has crossed the milestone of Rs. 200 Crore in sales of its Industrial Products in the current Financial year 2020-21 up to 27th July 2020.

As per a statement of the company Rs. 100 Crore was achieved in 67 days whereas the next Rs. 100 Crore was achieved only within 51 days.

RCF's Industrial Products Division (IPD) has 23 products in its portfolio which are key inputs for other industries viz. pharmaceuticals, pesticides, mining, bakery products, fibres, leather etc. RCF has remained a strong driving force for furthering agricultural and industrial growth of the nation during these challenging times.

Company has immensely contributed towards ensuring "Food Security" and endeavoured to provide an uninterrupted supply of fertilizers to farmers. Despite several constraints during this year because of COVID pandemic especially in supply chain logistics, RCF has been successful in producing more than 5.9

Lakh MT of fertilizers in the 1st Quarter of 2020-21 and has already produced more than 2.3 Lakh MT of fertilizers in the month of July 2020. RCF has also imported more than 2 Lakh MT of complex fertilizers of various grades to overcome the shortages in the country. As State Trading Enterprise, the company has imported more than 13 Lakh MT of Urea on behalf of the Department of Fertilizers.

As a socially responsible corporate, it has contributed by multiple means of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. RCF employees have contributed wholeheartedly towards the PM Cares Fund and to CM Relief Fund. Company has made available its Hostel premises as a COVID Care Centre. It has also provided an ambulance to the collector's office in Alibag along with other supportive activities.

During this period, RCF has followed all the guidelines issued by the authorities and ensured uninterrupted production of fertilizers and industrial products with the support of all its employees and with the support & guidance of the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

