Max Financial Services Reports 235 percent Growth in Q1 FY21 PAT, Backed by Subsidiary Max Life's Strong Performance

Max Financial Services Ltd. (MFSL) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. In Q1 FY21, MFSL's consolidated Profit after Tax grew 235 per cent to Rs. 182 crore backed by strong performance of its life insurance subsidiary Max Life Insurance. Consolidated revenues were at Rs. 5,517 crore, growing 40 per cent year-on-year.

Updated: 30-07-2020 18:47 IST
Max Financial Services.

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Financial Services Ltd. (MFSL) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. In Q1 FY21, MFSL's consolidated Profit after Tax grew 235 per cent to Rs. 182 crore backed by strong performance of its life insurance subsidiary Max Life Insurance. Consolidated revenues were at Rs. 5,517 crore, growing 40 per cent year-on-year. Max Life reported Shareholders' Profit after Tax of Rs. 171 crore, growing 151 per cent over the previous year. The growth in profits was aided by higher investment income, lower claims, and tax refunds. Max Life's total revenues2 of Rs. 3,616 crore grew 2per cent in Q1 FY21.

Consolidated Revenues1 at Rs. 5,517 crore in Q1 FY21, grew 40 per cent, Consolidated PAT1 at Rs. 182 crore, grew 235 per cent Max Life Results Highlights (Q1 FY21):

* Individual APE: Rs. 660 crore, gained market share by 217 bps to 11 per cent * Value of New Business stood at Rs. 113 crore, New Business Margin was 17 per cent

* Assets Under Management: Rs. 73,239 crore; grew 15per cent * Embedded Value at Rs. 10,670 crore, Operating RoEV 16per cent

Despite an impact on new sales due to COVID-19 towards the end of FY2020, Max Life picked up momentum in Q1 FY21 and gained market share by 217 bps to 11 per cent. Max Life ranked fourth amongst all private life insurers. The individual protection penetration saw a 103 per cent increase in the first quarter, indicating that every second policy sold was a protection policy. In the same period, Individual New Business sum assured grew by 39per cent. Max Life's Individual APE was recorded at Rs. 660 crore in Q1 FY21 despite headwinds due to COVID-19. This was driven by a growth of 8 per cent in proprietary channels, 5 per cent in agency channels, and 31 per cent in e-commerce. This reflects the industry outperformance in Individual APE. Private players de-grew by 23 per cent whereas Max Life de-grew by only 4per cent.

Max Life reported a Market-Consistent Embedded Value (MCEV) of Rs. 10,670 crore, with an Operating Return on Embedded Value (RoEV) of 16 per cent. The Value of New Business (VNB) written during Q1 FY21 was Rs. 113 crore, while New Business Margin stood at 17per cent. In this period, Max Life's Assets under Management (AUM) stood at Rs. 73,239 crore, growing 15per cent year-on-year. Max Life was also named as the only Insurer (Life, General or Health) in the 'Top 100 Best Companies to Work For' survey for India conducted jointly by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute and the Economic Times. Max Life was the 24 th best employer overall, progressing 11 ranks from its last year's position. The recognition marked the fourth consecutive year of Max Life's representation being ranked one of top 50 companies in GPTW's best workplaces league table.

Mr. Mohit Talwar, Vice Chairman, Max Group & Managing Director, Max Financial Services, said, "Max Life has rebounded commendably, outpacing the competition with its growth. This has been possible due to the emphasis on strengthening digital channels, which has allowed Max Life to function remotely almost entirely from sales to customer on-boarding, and after-sales. The company has successfully invested in product innovations to capture emerging opportunities by creating a balanced product mix of traditional savings cum protection plans, unit linked plans, and pure protection products." "We are currently in the process of coordinating regulatory approvals for the Max Life-Axis Bank JV that we announced in April 2020. The proposed JV will set Max Life up well for its next stage of growth," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.

