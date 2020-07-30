Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico economy dropped 18.9 per cent in 2nd quarter

Mexico's economic activity plummeted 18.9 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year as the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic drove the country deeper into a recession, according to preliminary government data released Thursday.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:58 IST
Mexico economy dropped 18.9 per cent in 2nd quarter

Mexico's economic activity plummeted 18.9 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year as the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic drove the country deeper into a recession, according to preliminary government data released Thursday. Mexico's statistical agency said that the second quarter running from April through June was 17.3 per cent lower than the previous quarter in its seasonally adjusted estimates for gross domestic product.

In June, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography announced that industrial activity fell 25 per cent in April compared to March, the worst monthly decline since it began tracking the monthly data in 1993. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that the economy hit bottom in late April, and on Thursday, he predicted a rapid, V-shaped recovery.

“We expected this data because it is measuring April, May and June, the three worst months,” López Obrador said. Data for the next quarter would tell the story of the economy's recovery, he said.

“I can tell the people that the worst has passed and that the strategy worked and we are already recovering.” The Mexican economy was already in a recession before the country recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 February 28. It contracted .3 per cent in 2019, a year of stagnation. The economy is forecast to contract at least 9 per cent in 2020. Gabriela Siller, economic analysis director at Banco BASE, said in a report Thursday that the drop in economic output in the second quarter was the largest in Mexico's recorded history, surpassing the Great Recession of 2009 and the peso crisis in 1995.

During the Great Depression in 1932, Mexico's economic output shrank by 14.92 per cent. “With the economic impact of COVID-19, the stagnation became one of the worst economic crises in the history of contemporary Mexico,” Siller said. She forecasts a contraction of 11.2 per cent for 2020.

Not surprisingly, the pandemic lockdown hit the service sector the hardest. Unemployment and those who remain on payrolls, but who have been suspended from their jobs, compounded the drop in consumption. The country has lost more than 1 million jobs in its formal sector. More than half of Mexicans work in the informal economy, which is believed to have shed many more jobs.

The government's occupation and employment phone survey showed that the working population dropped by 12.5 million people in April. That number did not translate directly to the unemployment rate because many of those people still had jobs they just couldn't go to, so they weren't looking for new ones, Siller said. That could change if the recovery is slow.

The government has reported more than 408,000 confirmed infections and more than 45,000 deaths..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 8.78 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 8.78 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. Under the Phase 4 of the...

Bombing kills 18 in Afghanistan on eve of Eid ceasefire

At least 18 people, including Afghan security forces personnel, were killed in a suspected car-bombing in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, hours before a three-day ceasefire was to begin in the country for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha...

Gehlot govt allows women to travel free of cost in state roadways buses on Raksha Bandhan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced free travel for girls and women in the state roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3 this year.No fare will be charged from female passeng...

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, while serving time at home, can publish book -agreement

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, will be allowed to publish a book about the U.S. president before the Nov. 3 election while completing his criminal sentence at home, under an agreement between his lawye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020