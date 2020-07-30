Kin of CIL employees succumbing to COVID-19 to get financial benefits: Minister

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the next of kin of Coal India employees who die due to COVID-19 will get the same financial benefits that is applicable in case of accidental deaths during duty. He said around four lakh on-roll and contractual workers of the mining major will be covered under this initiative.

Addressing a virtual press conference from Ranchi Airport, the minister said Coal India employees were doing a commendable job during the pandemic, risking their own lives. "They are relentlessly doing a good job. That's why I proudly call them 'Coal Warriors'. I have announced this benefit just to recognise their invaluable service to the nation," Joshi said.