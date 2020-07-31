Left Menu
$26Million investment in Ōpōtiki to see important public amenities upgraded

“The people of Ōpōtiki have been waiting decades for real investment in key infrastructure, and support for the incredible aquaculture opportunities that the wider region can provide,” Mr Peters said.

31-07-2020
“A total of 245 jobs will be created through the construction and operation of overdue aquaculture infrastructure in Ōpōtiki, and a further 202 jobs for locals as a result of club renovations and CBD improvements,” Mr Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has today announced that a $26 million investment in Ōpōtiki will see important public amenities upgraded and further progress made on new aquaculture opportunities.

"Unlocking the long-neglected potential of the provinces and creating hundreds of new jobs in places such as Ōpōtiki, is absolutely essential to our country's recovery from the economic devastation of COVID-19."

"A total of 245 jobs will be created through the construction and operation of overdue aquaculture infrastructure in Ōpōtiki, and a further 202 jobs for locals as a result of club renovations and CBD improvements," Mr Peters said.

The projects announced today are a mixture of Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) and Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) shovel ready projects as follows:

Ōpōtiki CBD Improvement project - $11.9 million

This Ōpōtiki District Council project will include the redevelopment of the local Te Tāhuhu o Te Rangi library and a digital hub, refurbishment of council-owned properties, updated town signage, green space redevelopments, skatepark upgrades, improvements to signage and access to cycle and heritage trails, and pavement and verandah replacements.

Ōpōtiki Clubs Building Upgrade project - $169,686This Ōpōtiki District Council project will see renovations made to the local golf club and rugby club. Funding will go towards refurbishments such as repositioning walls, replacing toilet and shower facilities, adding storage and upgrading kitchens.

Ōpōtiki Marina and Industrial Park - $8.8 million

This is project will provide infrastructure for the Ōpōtiki Harbour Development including a 1.3-hectare basin, a wharf on the west bank of the Waioeka River, an access road and other infrastructure required for the safe mooring of the dredge and support vessels involved in the harbour development project.

Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board - $5 million

Funding will be used to invest in Whakatōhea Mussels Ōpōtiki Limited's (WMOL) mussel farm expansion and a new mussel processing facility. This funding will accelerate work and enable WMOL to upscale its operations and increase employment.

Mahi Ora Ōpōtiki programme - $100,000

Funding will help connect employers with potential employees to meet the significant work demands of development in the Eastern Bay of Plenty – including the Government-funded Ōpōtiki Harbour redevelopment and WOML expansion. It will support the development and implementation of a local workforce development strategy, providing education to employment pipeline.

"These investments will enable the people of Ōpōtiki to make significant progress towards their aspirations and will support thriving communities for years to come," Mr Peters said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

