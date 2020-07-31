Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar heads for biggest monthly drop in a decade as virus fuels U.S. economy fears

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:10 IST
FOREX-Dollar heads for biggest monthly drop in a decade as virus fuels U.S. economy fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar extended its dramatic fall on Friday, putting it on course for its biggest monthly drop in a decade as investors fretted that a rebound in the U.S. economy would be derailed by the struggle to stem the coronavirus epidemic.

Weakness in the U.S. currency propelled the euro higher, with the single currency touching $1.19, its strongest since May 2018, and enjoying its best month since September 2010. Confidence in the U.S. currency was undermined further after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election.

That came on the same day advance gross domestic product (GDP) data showed contraction of an annualised 32.9% in the second quarter, the quickest pace since the Great Depression. The dollar index slid to as low as 92.546, levels last seen in May 2018.

It has fallen 4.9% in July, with most of the drop coming in the last 10 days as new cases of coronavirus surged across several U.S. states and some recent data pointed to an economic recovery losing steam. Unicredit analysts said they "continue to expect the USD weakness to persist in August, a month in which abrupt moves in intraday activity tend to be more likely due to lighter market conditions."

"However, given ongoing global economic growth concerns, worries about further COVID-19 developments and the depreciation the U.S. dollar has already suffered in the past few weeks, we think that downward pressure on the greenback over the coming month will be less intense than it has been recently." The euro surged to as high as $1.1908 before settling at $1.1897, up 0.5% on the day.

The euro traded below $1.10 as recently as May, but after European Union leaders agreed this month to a 750 billion euro economic recovery fund - while also taking on debt jointly in a major boost to regional cooperation - many investors have warmed to the single currency again. On a trade-weighted basis, the euro is at its highest since 2014.

"Disinflationary pressure from the unprecedented hit to demand alongside the strengthening euro will keep pressure on the ECB to deliver further policy stimulus," MUFG analyst Lee Hardman said. The dollar's drop this month has given currencies that were hit hard in March and April, when investors rushed for the safety of the greenback as panic over the coronavirus gripped markets, space to rebound.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a 4-1/2-month low of 104.195 yen and last stood at 104.36, having lost 3.3% this month. The British pound surged to $1.3143, a 4-1/2-month high. It was slightly weaker versus the euro at 90.60 pence .

The Swiss franc extended its rally against the dollar, with the U.S. currency losing another 0.3% to 0.9057 francs , its weakest since early 2015. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

With World’s 1st AI and ML Powered Annual-Recurring-Subscription-Model, Frinza Is All Set to Disrupt the Global Gifting Industry

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Incorporated in 2018, FRINZA is an aggressively growing online gifting startup that is all set to take the gifting space by storm as it plans to roll out worlds first and one of its kind Art...

Tech stocks stand tall in Europe after strong FANG, Nokia earnings

European stocks rose on Friday, with technology shares leading the way after bumper earnings from Wall Streets big tech names and Nokia eased nerves about global growth amid surging coronavirus cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 afte...

Delhi HC dismisses ex-Cong councillor Ishrat Jahan's plea in UAPA case

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan challenging a trial court order that granted an extension of 60 days time for filing a charge sheet against her in a case related to northeast Delhi vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020