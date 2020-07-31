Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rebound, euro set for best month in a decade

European shares recovered from their lowest levels in a month on Friday, as investors looked past a severe economic contraction in Germany and on to company earnings, while the euro reached its highest in more than two years, set for its best month in a decade. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.74%, though it was on course to end the month flat or lower.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:57 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rebound, euro set for best month in a decade
Representative image

European shares recovered from their lowest levels in a month on Friday, as investors looked past a severe economic contraction in Germany and on to company earnings, while the euro reached its highest in more than two years, set for its best month in a decade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.74%, though it was on course to end the month flat or lower. Technology shares <.SX8P > propped up the rally, rising 1.6% after Wall Street's tech giants, Apple, Amazon and Facebook , reported forecast-beating results overnight. MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was up 0.1% on the day.

"Germany's (-10.1%) and France's ( -13.8%) numbers have already shaped expectations around the magnitude of the 2Q slump in the aggregated eurozone economy," ING strategists said in a note to clients. "Markets will therefore focus on assessing the slowdown in the Italian and Spanish economies, which were among the first and worst-hit countries in the pandemic."

They added the euro could hit $1.20 within the next few days. The single currency passed $1.19 on Friday. The dollar was set for its worst month in a decade against a basket of currencies, as abysmal economic data for the second quarter and rising global COVID-19 cases darkened the mood. The dollar index dropped 0.1% to 92.699

Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for years also depressed the dollar. U.S. gross domestic product plunged 32.9% in the second quarter, the biggest decline on record. Jobless claims rose last week, another sign the economic recovery has slowed.

Those figures overshadowed positive manufacturing data from China and Japan. China's official Purchasing Manager's Index data showed that factory activity grew in July for a fifth straight month and at a faster pace, defying expectations of a slowdown. Japan's industrial output snapped four months of declines in June. Earlier in Asia, shares turned lower on Friday amid the economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases. After rising in early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan turned lower. It was last down 0.2%.

Australian shares were down 2.04% and Seoul's Kospi ticked 0.64% lower. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.82% as a stronger yen weighed on exporters. Chinese blue chips were last up 0.35% in a session that swung repeatedly between gains and losses.

Futures continued to point to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday. Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet reported quarterly earnings on the same day for the first time ever, all topping Wall Street estimates. "All of them punched the lights out with respect to their earnings numbers," said National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Nasdaq futures added 0.9%. U.S. stock markets, oil prices and the dollar slid on Thursday as the data underscored the economic impact of the coronavirus and U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the November election.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.85%, the S&P 500 lost 0.38% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43%. The dollar slumped 0.40% against the yen to 104.30, while the euro jumped 0.35% to buy $1.1888.

Crude oil recovered from an overnight slump, with global benchmark Brent crude rising 1.1% to 43.44 a barrel. U.S. light crude added 1.25% to $40.42 per barrel. Gold also turned higher, with spot gold trading 0.83% higher at $1,975.58 per ounce, just short of record highs.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yielded 0.5412%. The two-year yield touched 0.1152% compared with a U.S. close of 0.121%. Italian 10-year bond yields were set for their biggest monthly drop since January on Friday, boosted by the recovery fund agreed by the European Union last week.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Nine die after consuming sanitiser in Andhra's Prakasam district

As many as nine people died allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser here in Kurichedu village, said police on Friday. While speaking to ANI over the phone, Darsi Deputy superintendent of police DSP K Prakasa Rao said that the nine people d...

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

With World’s 1st AI and ML Powered Annual-Recurring-Subscription-Model, Frinza Is All Set to Disrupt the Global Gifting Industry

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Incorporated in 2018, FRINZA is an aggressively growing online gifting startup that is all set to take the gifting space by storm as it plans to roll out worlds first and one of its kind Art...

Tech stocks stand tall in Europe after strong FANG, Nokia earnings

European stocks rose on Friday, with technology shares leading the way after bumper earnings from Wall Streets big tech names and Nokia eased nerves about global growth amid surging coronavirus cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020