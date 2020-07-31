BAT, Glencore lift FTSE 100 after U.S. data-driven slump

Left Menu
Upbeat earnings from British American Tobacco and Glencore helped the FTSE 100 bounce on Friday following a U.S.-data driven slump in the previous session, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise equity. Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarette make BAT rose 1.4% after topping first-half profit estimates, while miner Glencore gained 1.3% as it said a stellar performance in oil trading would see it hit the top end of full-year forecasts.

Upbeat earnings from British American Tobacco and Glencore helped the FTSE 100 bounce on Friday following a U.S.-data driven slump in the previous session, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise equity.

Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarette make BAT rose 1.4% after topping first-half profit estimates, while miner Glencore gained 1.3% as it said a stellar performance in oil trading would see it hit the top end of full-year forecasts. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% after posting its worst day in a month on Thursday as data confirmed a historic pandemic-driven crash in the U.S. economy, while another report raised fears that a nascent recovery in the labour market was stalling.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 also rose 0.4%, led by a 10.8% surge for Pets At Home after it posted a smaller-than-feared drop in quarterly sales. "While we may be seeing a slightly more positive bias today, that needs to be set in the context of the big sell-off yesterday," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"People are just tidying up ahead of the month end. The economic picture hasn't really changed and there are increasing concerns about rising infection rates and more localised lockdowns." The FTSE 100 is headed for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-driven crash in March as a second wave of COVID-19 infections has raised the prospect of another round of shutdowns, threatening once again to cripple business activity.

While a worsening economic outlook has raised bets of more stimulus from Europe and the United States, Britain's central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged when it meets next week. British Airways-owner IAG tumbled 7.1% as it said it would raise about 2.75 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in equity to strengthen its finances after the pandemic wiped out global travel demand.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Nine die after consuming sanitiser in Andhra's Prakasam district

As many as nine people died allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser here in Kurichedu village, said police on Friday. While speaking to ANI over the phone, Darsi Deputy superintendent of police DSP K Prakasa Rao said that the nine people d...

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

With World’s 1st AI and ML Powered Annual-Recurring-Subscription-Model, Frinza Is All Set to Disrupt the Global Gifting Industry

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Incorporated in 2018, FRINZA is an aggressively growing online gifting startup that is all set to take the gifting space by storm as it plans to roll out worlds first and one of its kind Art...

Tech stocks stand tall in Europe after strong FANG, Nokia earnings

European stocks rose on Friday, with technology shares leading the way after bumper earnings from Wall Streets big tech names and Nokia eased nerves about global growth amid surging coronavirus cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 afte...
