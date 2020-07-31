Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Energy terminates Rs 5,321 cr deal to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy

Sajjan Jindal-backed JSW Energy on Friday said it has terminated its Rs 5,321 crore deal to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy due to COVID-19 related uncertainties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:53 IST
JSW Energy terminates Rs 5,321 cr deal to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy
Representative image

Sajjan Jindal-backed JSW Energy on Friday said it has terminated its Rs 5,321 crore deal to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy due to COVID-19 related uncertainties. "With elapsing of long stop date, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the transaction given continued uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic," JSW Energy said in BSE filing on Friday.

In May, the sale of GMR Energy's entire stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd to JSW Energy was put on hold due to COVID-19 outbreak. In February, JSW Energy had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of GMR Kamalanga Energy, which owns and operates a 1,050 MW (3x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha, for Rs 5,321 crore (subject to working capital and other adjustments).

"The transaction has been put on hold given the ongoing uncertainty and will be revisited once the situation normalises," JSW Energy had said in a BSE filing in May. The JSW Energy, in October, had announced the acquisition of GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd for Rs 5,321 crore.

GMR Kamalanga is a subsidiary of GMR Energy Ltd and operates a 1,050-MW thermal power plant in Odisha. The acquisition was meant to be an all-cash deal and included three plants with 350 MW capacity each, located in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, with revenues of Rs 2,195 crore.

The GMR Kamalanga Energy, a subsidiary of GMR Energy, owns and operates three units of 350 MW capacity at Dhenkanal in Odisha..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

10 people die after consuming sanitiser as substitute to liquor in AP village

At least ten alcohol addicts, including three beggars, died after allegedly consuming sanitizer as an alternative to liquor in a village under COVID-19 lockdown in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday. The victims of K...

TV imports ban to help domestic industry, create employment opportunities, say manufacturers

The governments move to impose restrictions on imports of TV sets will boost domestic manufacturing and assembling activities in India, according to leading&#160;industry players.&#160; Brands such as Sony, LG, Panasonic, Thomson and contr...

Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.60 cr

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the corresponding period of the prev...

Delhi violence: HC dismisses ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan’s plea in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, challenging an order that extended b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020