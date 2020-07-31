Bengaluru a model of digitalisation in India: Report

India's IT capital Bengaluru is ideally placed to be a model of digitalisation in the country, based on parameters like sustainability, mobility and opportunity, according to a report. Siemens AG on Friday unveiled its report 'Atlas of Digitalization' which analyses and compares the transformation of cities globally. The report includes nine cities in the world -- Bengaluru, Berlin, Buenos Aires, London, Singapore, Dubai, Johannesburg, Los Angeles and Taipei, the company said in a statement. Each city's unique challenges -- including traffic congestion, water availability and air quality -- have been given scores based on digitalisation readiness and potent.

The report stated that digitalisation is a key to make Indian cities globally competitive. It said Bengaluru is ideally placed to be a model of digitalisation in the country. Bengaluru is one of the world's fastest growing cities, with a 47 per cent surge in population density over the last 10 years, the report said. Home to a third of India's science and technology talent, the city has the highest employability rate in the country, with a large proportion of tech-savvy early adopters. This gives Bengaluru a strong appetite to build a city that symbolises the world-leading services it delivers across the globe, it added. Cities in India can compete globally on parameters such as optimal use of resources, how people get around, as well as ways to improve productivity and wellbeing, the report said. "Many cities in India have a huge potential to improve the quality of life and ease of doing business. While each city has its own unique challenges, the Atlas of Digitalization and its study of Bengaluru gives a good reference for other cities to further improve on their sustainability, mobility and opportunity parameters," Siemens Ltd MD and CEO Sunil Mathur said. Robert H K Demann, Head of Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Ltd, said, "Siemens has the digital technology innovations and extensive global expertise to transform cities. While Bengaluru is part of the Atlas of Digitalization, we are engaging with stakeholders in multiple cities across India to implement integrated smart infrastructure solutions." PTI KKS KKS ABM ABM