Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID underlines need of strong innovation and manufacturing capability: Patel

He was speaking at a virtual National COVID-19 Conference held on Friday, held under the theme, ‘Harnessing science, technology and innovation in response to COVID-19: A national and international effort’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:12 IST
COVID underlines need of strong innovation and manufacturing capability: Patel
Patel announced that over the next month, South Africa expects thousands of non-invasive ventilators to be delivered to hospitals and medical facilities across the country – all made possible by South African ingenuity, and by South African hands. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel says the shortage of testing kits, ventilators and medical-grade masks has underlined the importance of Africa developing a strong innovation and manufacturing capability, and building more resilient economies.

"In March, when the virus reached our shores, we had no local manufacturing capacity for ventilators and yet the health care demand for ventilators surged. But today as we speak, South African-designed and manufactured ventilators are rolling off the production line," Patel said.

He was speaking at a virtual National COVID-19 Conference held on Friday, held under the theme, 'Harnessing science, technology and innovation in response to COVID-19: A national and international effort'.

The conference, which brought together scientists, governments, business and civil society from all over the world, focused on health innovations and technologies, and social and economic sustainability during and after the pandemic.

Patel announced that over the next month, South Africa expects thousands of non-invasive ventilators to be delivered to hospitals and medical facilities across the country – all made possible by South African ingenuity, and by South African hands.

"Within a space of four months, our country has gone from having no capacity to produce Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) ventilators, to now having the first units coming off the production line.

"As we build our production capacity, we will support our neighbours across the African continent with these ventilators. South African manufacturers have supplied sanitisers, masks and other critical medical goods to neighbouring countries," Patel said.

He said the National Ventilator Project is one example of what can be done with solidarity and science, and what can be achieved "when we work together toward common objectives".

"Other initiatives include the production of millions of litres of locally-made hand sanitisers and surface disinfectants and the doubling of the local production of medical-grade masks from six million a month to 13 million a month.

"We now need to bring that same spirit to the wider task of economic reconstruction and use our technologies, our know-how, our expertise and our social solidarity to rebuild the economy," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Plot to topple Rajasthan govt: SOG to move HC for Sanjay Jain's voice sample

The Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police will move the High Court to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain arrested after being allegedly caught on audio tapes discussing the plot to topple the state government. Jain was produced...

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest at Silverstone as the 'Hulk' returns

Red Bulls Max Verstappen was fastest in first practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday while Nico Hulkenberg looked like hed never been away after stepping in as Sergio Perezs replacement at Racing Point.On a hot and sunny day at Silve...

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

The first of thousands of South African-designed ventilators rolled off a Cape Town assembly line on Friday, responding to requests from hospitals needing them for severe COVID-19 cases but unable to get them on global markets, officials sa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As scientists and drug companies race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, public health officials and senior U.S. lawmakers sound alarms about the Trump administrations lack of planning for nationwide distribution.The World Health Org...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020