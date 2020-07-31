5paisa.com launches multi-lingual stock mkts app to help regional investors

Discount broker 5paisa.com on Friday launched multi-lingual stock markets app, as part of its efforts to provide opportunities to regional investors across the country. 5paisa.com offers the investing app in Hindi, Marathi and Guajarati besides English as of now, and will launch Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali versions soon to allow most Indians to have access to stock markets, mutual funds and other investment options irrespective of their language, the company said in a statement.

"So far stock market and most other forms of investing could be accessed only by users who know English, this has resulted in regional users staying completely away from many forms of investing and wealth creation "We have significant participation from tier 2 and 3 cities and there are an increasing number of investors who are new to capital markets who find it more comfortable to interact in their own language," Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com said. He, further, said almost 30 per cent of daily active users are already using language options other than English.

5paisa.com expects with availability of smartphones and of high-speed internet across India, the multi-lingual app will allow investors choose wisely instead of relying on spurious investing solutions provided many unscrupulous elements. The company has over seven lakh active users and offers equity investing at zero brokerage, mutual funds, insurance, and loans among others on its platform.