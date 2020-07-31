Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai International Airport operates 21 flights to US, Germany, France under air bubble pacts

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport catered to a total of 3,059 passengers that include 1,185 from Newark, 660 from Paris and 1,214 from Frankfurt, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release. It added that the passengers travelled through 21 flights between July 22 and July 31 after the finalisation of the bilateral air bubble pacts with the US, Germany and France.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:10 IST
Mumbai International Airport operates 21 flights to US, Germany, France under air bubble pacts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mumbai International Airport on Friday said it has operated 21 flights to the US, Germany and France since July 22 under the bilateral air bubble pacts with these countries. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport catered to a total of 3,059 passengers that include 1,185 from Newark, 660 from Paris and 1,214 from Frankfurt, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release.

It added that the passengers travelled through 21 flights between July 22 and July 31 after the finalisation of the bilateral air bubble pacts with the US, Germany and France. Under the pacts, airlines such as Air India, Air France, and Lufthansa are operating on these routes, MIAL said. It added that the first flight was departed from Mumbai to Paris by Air France on July 22, while the first flight arrived from Frankfurt by Air India on July 23.

The airport has ensured utmost safety of its passengers with standard operating procedures in place along with following the guidelines laid by the government to ensure a safe travel, it said. An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement with a set of regulations and restrictions in which the carriers of the two countries can operate international flights.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Poland considers new restrictions after record rise in COVID-19 cases

The Polish government will consider new restrictions for certain parts of Poland with the most new coronavirus cases, a government official said on Friday, after the number of new cases rose by a record amount for the second successive day....

1,000 beds added in Coimbatore district for COVID-19 treatment

Strengthening treatment of COVID-19 patients, an additional 1,000 beds had been added in the district, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday. Speaking at a coronavirus review meeting here with the heads of all department...

Cast as Belarusian "Joan of Arc", ex-teacher rallies thousands against veteran leader

Just weeks after emerging from political obscurity to run for president, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya took the stage as darkness fell on Thursday and addressed the biggest opposition rally in Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union.Occasio...

Telangana launches website for PV Narasimha Rao s birth centenary celebrations

The Telangana government on Friday launched a dedicated website as a platform to showcase birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. TRS MP and Chairman of the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020