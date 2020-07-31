Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train passenger tests positive for COVID-19, deboarded and sent to hospital

Health authorities in Ernakulam district and railway officials, who were alerted, made all preparations to handle the situation, they said. The patient was taken to the government medical college hospital when the train reached North Railway station.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:48 IST
Train passenger tests positive for COVID-19, deboarded and sent to hospital

A 29-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to the government medical college hospital here on Friday after he was deboarded from the train he was travelling from Kozhikode. The coach of the Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express in which he was travelling was disinfected and sealed after accommodating his over 20 co-passengers to another coach when the train reached Ernakulam North railway station, a railway official said.

The train which reached the station at 2 pm left for Thiruvananthapuram an hour later, he said. Ernakulam district authorities have identified all his co-passengers in the D-3 coach as his primary contacts.They have been asked to go into home quarantine, officials said.

The man, who boarded the train from Kozhikode, came to know that he was a carrier of the virus when he got a call from Kozhikode medical authorities who tested his swabs taken earlier following his primary contact with a COVID-19 patient, officials said. The Kozhikode district medical authorities immediately alerted their counterparts and railway officials when the man informed them that the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Jan Shatabdi Express has already reached Thrissur.

But by the time the train had left Thrissur. Health authorities in Ernakulam district and railway officials, who were alerted, made all preparations to handle the situation, they said.

The patient was taken to the government medical college hospital when the train reached North Railway station. Due to some personal emergency, he wanted to go to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and booked the train ticket to travel up to Thiruvananthapuram before getting his COVID-19 test results, they said.

Railway officials said the passenger was subjected to thermal screening at Kozhikode station when he reached there to board the train.PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. official orders end to information gathering on journalists

The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ordered his agency to stop collecting information on American journalists covering protests in Portland, Oregon, after a media report on the practice, a spokesman said. The Washington...

Tablighi Jamaat: HC seeks Centre, police response on foreigners’ pleas to quash FIRs

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre and the police to respond to pleas by 24 foreigners seeking quashing of FIRs against them for attending Tablighi Jamaat event here and allegedly indulging in missionary activities in violation of...

126 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 1,692

Nagaland on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 126 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said. The new cases have taken the virus count in the state to 1,692, they said.Dimapur district ...

'Truth shall prevail', says Rhea Chakraborty on allegations against her in Sushant case

After an FIR was registered against her in various sections including abetment of suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice. In a video...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020