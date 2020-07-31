Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches programme for artisans involved in manufacturing of agarbatti

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory organisation under the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), will provide training, and assist artisans working in this area, with Agarbatti manufacturing machines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:55 IST
Govt launches programme for artisans involved in manufacturing of agarbatti

The government has approved a programme for the benefit of artisans involved in manufacturing of agarbatti and to develop village industry under the 'Gramodyog Vikas Yojana'.  Initially four pilot projects will be started as part of the programme, including one in the North East.  The MSME Ministry said "this decision will help to boost the indigenous production of agarbatti and will pave way to generate rural employment".  "This will also start the process of mitigating the gap between the indigenous production and demand and will reduce import of agarbatti in the country," it added.  Each targeted cluster of artisans will be supported with about 50 automatic agarbatti making machines and 10 mixing machines. Accordingly, a total of 200 automatic agarbatti making machines and 40 mixing machines will be provided to the artisans.  The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory organisation under the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), will provide training, and assist artisans working in this area, with Agarbatti manufacturing machines.  KVIC will tie up with khadi institutions and agarbatti manufacturers in the country, having good track record, to provide work and raw material to agarbatti making artisans

"The programme will act as a catalyst in reviving the agarbatti manufacturing in the villages and small towns and will immediately generate  a minimum of about 500 additional  jobs," the ministry said.  It said the programme aims to enhance the production of 'Agarbatti' in the country and create sustainable employment for the traditional artisans, by providing them regular employment and increase in their wages.  "This will give a boost to the domestic agarbatti industry in the country and will reduce imports of agarbatti," said the ministry

The Centre earlier took two major decisions by placing the agarbatti item from "free" trade to “restricted” trade in the import policy and enhancing the import duty from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on 'round bamboo sticks' used for manufacturing of agarbatti for the benefit of the domestic industry.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Namibia to close schools, limit public gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

Namibian schools will be suspended for the second time in four months next week, while limits on public gatherings will be tightened further to 100 from 250 amid surging cases, President Hage Geingob said. In a televised speech on Friday, G...

AIFF seeks more clarifications from three clubs interested in joining I-League

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Friday sought further clarifications from three prospective clubs who have bid to join the I-League from 2020-21 season, giving them time till August 5 to do so. The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillon...

Ryanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court

Ryanair has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but 15 countries, the airline said on Friday.The Irish carrier, Europes largest bud...

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.Grande and Gaga got ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020