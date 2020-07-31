Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bonds sell off; Italy set for best month since May

Still, Italy's bonds have had a decent month, with the yield set to have dropped 24 bps in July - its best month since May. Demand for the paper was boosted by the recovery fund agreed by the European Union last week. The 750 billion-euro fund, part of which will be offered as grants to member states worst hit by the coronavirus, has been hailed as a game-changer for the euro zone and has boosted Italian debt, given concerns around the sustainability of the country's borrowings.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:11 IST
Euro zone bonds sell off; Italy set for best month since May

Euro zone government bonds sold off on Friday, in both the core and periphery, with Italy's 10-year bonds set for their worst day since early May but still notching up a strong performance on the month overall. With markets broadly cautious on Friday, analysts said the sell-off could have been prompted by atypical month-end flows.

"I'm attributing it to month-end long positioning from dealers which has maybe been wrong-footed by a real money flow selling," said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho. Analysts were surprised by the move, as month-end index extensions - where funds rebalance their portfolios to reflect activity during the month - had been expected to support bonds earlier in the session.

Italy's 10-year yield was at its highest in more than a week, up 6 basis points (bps) at 1.092% at 1449 GMT. Still, Italy's bonds have had a decent month, with the yield set to have dropped 24 bps in July - its best month since May. Demand for the paper was boosted by the recovery fund agreed by the European Union last week.

The 750 billion-euro fund, part of which will be offered as grants to member states worst hit by the coronavirus, has been hailed as a game-changer for the euro zone and has boosted Italian debt, given concerns around the sustainability of the country's borrowings. The risk premium Italy pays over Germany for 10-year debt fell to March lows when the fund was agreed, although it has edged back up this week, and was 3 bps wider on Friday at 160.65 bps.

Mizuho's Chatwell said Italy's rally cooling off this week could be due to an excess of supply. "What's happened to BTPs is a bit of fatigue after taking down some supply," he said.

"I think the market is now saturated on that positivity, yet the supply keeps going," he added. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund is set for its best month since April, as investors flocked to the safe-haven debt, pushing the yield below -0.5%.

Safe-haven bonds are likely to remain supported given the rise in coronavirus cases around the world, raising fears of new lockdowns. Global fund managers favoured cutting equities to their lowest in four years in July while keeping bond allocations unchanged, as hopes for an economic recovery faded, a Reuters poll showed.

Data on Thursday revealed a record contraction in Germany - the region's leading economy - and sent Bund yields to two-and-a-half-month lows, but there was little reaction on Friday to euro zone GDP estimates. But euro zone inflation unexpectedly ticked up in July, supporting European Central Bank expectations that a negative headline reading might be avoided.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Attempt to cap OIL well at Baghjan fails, reasons being examined

An attempt to cap OILs damaged gas well at Baghjan in Assam which has been spewing gas for 66 days failed on Friday when the wagon used to put a lid on its mouth gave in and toppled over, the company said. The reasons for the failure of the...

Namibia to close schools, limit public gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

Namibian schools will be suspended for the second time in four months next week, while limits on public gatherings will be tightened further to 100 from 250 amid surging cases, President Hage Geingob said. In a televised speech on Friday, G...

AIFF seeks more clarifications from three clubs interested in joining I-League

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Friday sought further clarifications from three prospective clubs who have bid to join the I-League from 2020-21 season, giving them time till August 5 to do so. The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillon...

Ryanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court

Ryanair has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but 15 countries, the airline said on Friday.The Irish carrier, Europes largest bud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020