Euro zone bonds sell off; Italy set for best month since May

Euro zone government bonds sold off on Friday, in both the core and periphery, with Italy's 10-year bonds set for their worst day since early May but still notching up a strong performance on the month overall. With markets broadly cautious on Friday, analysts said the sell-off could have been prompted by atypical month-end flows.

"I'm attributing it to month-end long positioning from dealers which has maybe been wrong-footed by a real money flow selling," said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho. Analysts were surprised by the move, as month-end index extensions - where funds rebalance their portfolios to reflect activity during the month - had been expected to support bonds earlier in the session.

Italy's 10-year yield was at its highest in more than a week, up 6 basis points (bps) at 1.092% at 1449 GMT. Still, Italy's bonds have had a decent month, with the yield set to have dropped 24 bps in July - its best month since May. Demand for the paper was boosted by the recovery fund agreed by the European Union last week.

The 750 billion-euro fund, part of which will be offered as grants to member states worst hit by the coronavirus, has been hailed as a game-changer for the euro zone and has boosted Italian debt, given concerns around the sustainability of the country's borrowings. The risk premium Italy pays over Germany for 10-year debt fell to March lows when the fund was agreed, although it has edged back up this week, and was 3 bps wider on Friday at 160.65 bps.

Mizuho's Chatwell said Italy's rally cooling off this week could be due to an excess of supply. "What's happened to BTPs is a bit of fatigue after taking down some supply," he said.

"I think the market is now saturated on that positivity, yet the supply keeps going," he added. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund is set for its best month since April, as investors flocked to the safe-haven debt, pushing the yield below -0.5%.

Safe-haven bonds are likely to remain supported given the rise in coronavirus cases around the world, raising fears of new lockdowns. Global fund managers favoured cutting equities to their lowest in four years in July while keeping bond allocations unchanged, as hopes for an economic recovery faded, a Reuters poll showed.

Data on Thursday revealed a record contraction in Germany - the region's leading economy - and sent Bund yields to two-and-a-half-month lows, but there was little reaction on Friday to euro zone GDP estimates. But euro zone inflation unexpectedly ticked up in July, supporting European Central Bank expectations that a negative headline reading might be avoided.