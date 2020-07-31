Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's kharif rice sowing up 19 pc so far

As per the data, higher rice planting area has been reported in states of Bihar (10.01 lakh hectares) followed by Madhya Pradesh (8.19 lakh hectares), Jharkhand (7.50 lakh hectares), West Bengal (4.60 lakh hectares), Uttar Pradesh (4.57 lakh hectares), Odisha (4.01 lakh hectares), Chhattisgarh (3.90 lakh hectares) and Telangana (3.28 lakh hectares). Pulses sowing has increased by 19.26 per cent to 111.91 lakh hectares area till August 31 of the ongoing kharif season compared to 93.84 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:47 IST
India's kharif rice sowing up 19 pc so far
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Area sown to rice, the main kharif crop, has increased by 19 per cent to 266.60 lakh hectares so far across the country in the current kharif season on account of good rains, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Among cash crops, cotton planting has risen by 11.29 per cent to 121.25 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season of the 2020-21 crop year (July-June) from 108.95 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Sowing of kharif crops begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, while harvesting from October onwards. "There has been satisfactory progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops. ...so, as a whole, there is no impact of COVID-19 on progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on date," the ministry said releasing the latest sowing data of kharif crops. It also said that the Centre is taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the data, higher rice planting area has been reported in states of Bihar (10.01 lakh hectares) followed by Madhya Pradesh (8.19 lakh hectares), Jharkhand (7.50 lakh hectares), West Bengal (4.60 lakh hectares), Uttar Pradesh (4.57 lakh hectares), Odisha (4.01 lakh hectares), Chhattisgarh (3.90 lakh hectares) and Telangana (3.28 lakh hectares).

Pulses sowing has increased by 19.26 per cent to 111.91 lakh hectares area till August 31 of the ongoing kharif season compared to 93.84 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. Area sown to moong has increased by 37.42 per cent to 29.57 lakh hectares from 21.52 lakh hectares, while that of urad by 21 per cent to 33.38 lakh hectares from 27.64 lakh hectares and arhar area increased by 8 per cent to 40.05 lakh hectares from 37.09 lakh hectares in the said period. Higher area under pulses has been reported from Rajasthan (5.25 lakh hectares) followed by Madhya Pradesh (3.79 lakh hectares), Maharashtra (3.43 lakh hectares) and Uttar Pradesh (1.16 lakh hectares) so far this season, the data showed.

Coarse cereals acreage rose 6.52 per cent to 148.34 lakh hectares so far this kharif season from 139.26 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. Maize acreage rose 2.36 per cent to 74.30 lakh hectares from 72.58 lakh hectares in the said period. In case of oilseeds, the sowing area rose by 16.80 per cent to 175.34 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season from 150.12 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Soyabean area rose by 8.35 per cent to 116.62 lakh hectares from 107.64 per cent in the said period. In case of sugarcane, the area coverage rose to 51.78 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season as compared to 51.20 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year.

Total area under all kharif crops rose 13.92 per cent to 882.18 lakh hectares of area against 774.38 lakh hectares in the said period. The ministry said the actual rainfall received in the country was 447.1 mm in June-August period as against the normal of 443.3 mm. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has reported that the live water storage in 123 reservoirs in different parts of the country was 141 per cent of the corresponding period of the last year.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi slaps Rs 20 cr fine on Pancard Clubs, 4 directors for illegally raising funds

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday slapped a total fine of Rs 20 crore on Pancard Clubs and its four directors for illegally mobilising money from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes CIS. The firm is a part of...

Trust Mumbai police on Sushant death case probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state police were capable of probing the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of growing clamor for a CBI probe in the actors death here i...

Mizoram extends partial lockdown till Aug 31, issues fresh guidelines

The Mizoram government on Friday extended state-wide partial lockdown till August 31 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, as per a notification issued on Friday. According to the order, all international and inter- state borders wi...

High-speed train crash in Portugal kills two, injures 37

A crash between a high-speed train and a maintenance machine in central Portugal killed two people and injured at least 37 on Friday, the national relief operations authority CNOS said. A spokesman for CNOS told Reuters two medical helicopt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020